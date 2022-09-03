NAME: Lisa Christina.
AGE: 54.
OCCUPATION: Floor manager at The Café.
RESIDENCE: Westerly.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Westerly.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Baking a birthday cake for Haley Mac.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Playing Cupid for my best friends, Patty and Chris, now married 29 years.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: Hang gliding in Colorado.
I ALWAYS CARRY/WEAR: Lipstick and earrings.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: A chef.
MY HEROES ARE: Patty Wicklund, Kathy Devita and my brother, Rob.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: Jon Krakauer, Toni Morrison, Anthony Bourdain, J.D. Salinger.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: "Born to Run" by Christopher McDougall, "An Angel on My Shoulder, My First 100 Years" by Jerry Rosenblum and "The Adventures of Mr. Brightside" by Ryan Jacobson.
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: "Thunder on the Mountain" by Bob Dylan, "Crazy Little Thing" by Queen and "Stayin’ Alive" by the Bee Gees.
LAST THREE SONGS I ASKED ALEXA/PANDORA/SPOTIFY TO PLAY: "Space Oddity" by David Bowie; "Follow You, Follow Me" by Genesis and "Here Comes the Sun" by the Beatles.
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "Thelma and Louise," "Grease" and "Soylent Green."
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "The Brady Bunch" and "Schitt’s Creek."
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: NPR, "Fresh Air," "The Moth" and "Modern Love."
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Cacio e Pepe w/ Chainti (and fava beans).
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: Instagram, Facebook.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Sincerity; strong work ethic; benevolence.
PET PEEVES: Phonies; people who wear hats in restaurants.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: "People who love to eat are always the best people." — Julia Child.
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: Wilcox Park and the United Theatre, of course.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: Good friends and good food.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I only like to go to the movies alone.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: "Say what you mean; mean what you say."
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: "Say what you mean; mean what you say."
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Imprison every man who wears a wife-beater in public.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Retain Peter Lewiss as my attorney.
I DRIVE A: Black 2014 Subaru Legacy.
I WISH I DROVE A: White 1969 VW Beetle (my first car, in fact).
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Cake batter and buttercream.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: My dad, the late Robert P. Christina Sr.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
