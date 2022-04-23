NAME: Lina Carreiro O’Leary.
AGE: 52.
OCCUPATION: Vice president of online services at the Washington Trust Company and board president of Stand Up For Animals.
RESIDENCE: Westerly.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Born in Westerly and raised in Pawcatuck.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Collecting peanut butter for the Washington Trust’s Company’s 22nd Annual Peanut Butter Drive, Planning Stand Up For Animals' 18th Annual Pins For Pets Bowlathon and planning my 35th class reunion … go SHS Class of 1987!
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Having a part in building Stand Up For Animals and the Bruce Ladd Memorial Dog Park benefiting both animals and humans.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: To visit the nine islands that make up the Azores.
I ALWAYS CARRY/WEAR: My cell phone.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: Anything and everything so long as I was helping animals … and of course people too.
MY HEROES ARE: Personally, my parents. Professionally, Larry Hirsch.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: Too many to list. I love to read.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: "Thunder Dog" by Michael Hingson, "Guiding Emily" by Barbara Hinske and "Run Rose Run" by Dolly Parton and James Patterson.
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: "Most People Are Good" by Luke Bryan, "Saturday In The Park" by Chicago, and "September" by Earth, Wind & Fire.
LAST THREE SONGS I ASKED ALEXA/PANDORA/SPOTIFY TO PLAY: I don’t ask for any particular song to be played, I ask for specific channels or genres.
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "Grease," "Footloose" and "Elf."
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "Big Bang Theory," "Everybody Love Raymond" and "Golden Girls."
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: 92.3 FM, 102.3 FM and 1230 AM (WBLQ).
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Anything my husband cooks!
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: Facebook and Instagram.
TRAIT I MOST ADMIRE: Integrity.
PET PEEVES: Pettiness and tardiness.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: “You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself any direction you choose.” — Dr. Seuss
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: Our proximity to the ocean.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: God, family and animals … particularly canines.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I prefer the company of animals over some people.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: Juiz na cabeca.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: Juiz na cabeca.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Rescue as many animals as I could.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Celebrate! Then I would contact my financial planner and my lawyer.
I DRIVE A: 2014 khaki Subaru Crosstrek.
I WISH I DROVE A: Cherry red 1966 Ford Mustang convertible.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Cheese.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: There are so many, but if I had to choose only one, I think it would be my maternal grandmother. She passed when I was too young to remember her.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
