NAME: Lee Metzger.
AGE: 32.
OCCUPATION: Podcast producer and content curator at the United Theatre.
RESIDENCE: Mystic.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Born in St. Louis, Missouri; raised and grew up in Pawcatuck.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Editing a podcast and commenting on other Westerly-based businesses’ Instagram posts.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Marrying my best friend and global beauty, Hillary Biernacki.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: Ride a motorcycle through Vietnam, visit the "Shire" movie set in New Zealand, play DnD on the roof of the UNITED.
I ALWAYS CARRY/WEAR: My 20-sided die!
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: Surrounded by friends and loved ones, laughing my a** off.
MY HEROES ARE: Sean Clements and Hayes Davenport, my wife Hillary Biernacki, my parents, Laura and Tim and my brother Kyle, my best friends Josh Cranmer and Maxfield Murphy.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: Brandon Sanderson, Patrick Rothfuss.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: "The Blacktongue Thief" by Christopher Buehlman.
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: "Show Me How" by Men I Trust, "What You Won’t Do For Love" by Bobby Caldwell, "I Feel Alive" by TOPS.
LAST THREE SONGS I ASKED ALEXA/PANDORA/SPOTIFY TO PLAY: "Gymnopedie No.1" by Erik Satie, "Ascension (Don’t Ever Wonder)" by Maxwell, "Aqueous Transmission" by Incubus.
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "Air Bud," "Young Frankenstein," "Airplane."
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "IT Crowd," "Andor," "Frasier."
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: "Hollywood Handbook," "Big Grande’s Teacher’s Lounge," "Comedy Bang Bang," "The Mismatch with Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor."
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Flavor-blasted Cheddar Goldfish, Polly-O cheese sticks.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: Instagram, Twitter.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Inclusive sense of humor, being kind.
PET PEEVES: Getting my pants stuck on doorknobs (it happens more than you think).
FAVORITE QUOTATION: There are a million methods to do something the right way.
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: Being able to eat and drink my way up and down High Street and Canal.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: My amazing wife and our dog, Norma, my best friends Josh and Max, my amazing and supportive family.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I participated in an interview for MEL Magazine regarding the film "Air Bud," after co-hosting a podcast with my friend Josh Cranmer. Our podcast covered all 25 movies produced by Air Bud Entertainment, and during our discussions, we brought attention to previously unnoticed background props. Our expertise caught the attention of MEL Magazine, and while it was an enjoyable experience, our insights also sparked some backlash from certain corners of the internet.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: Never be afraid to ask for help.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: Try to be nice to yourself.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Provide universal health care to everyone and make teaching the best paid job in the world.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Buy a lake house.
I DRIVE A: Silver Toyota Tacoma.
I WISH I DROVE A: Chevrolet El Camino.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Hard-boiled eggs and pickles.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: D.B. Cooper. I want to know what happened to him!
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.