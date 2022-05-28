NAME: Lauren Barber.
AGE: 31.
OCCUPATION: Conservation programs manager at the Westerly Land Trust/yoga teacher.
RESIDENCE: Westerly.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Cape May County, New Jersey.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Planning a trip to North Conway.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Becoming a mother.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: SO much adventure is out there waiting for us! Next up on my list is whale-shark diving.
I ALWAYS CARRY: A reusable water bottle.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: A paleontologist; the earth's past always fascinated me and still does today.
MY HEROES ARE: Those who give to others without looking for personal gain.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: Mark Manson.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: "The Four Agreements" and "Braiding Sweetgrass."
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: “Follow the Sun” by Xavier Rudd, “Flowers in Your Hair” by the Lumineers, “Lost in My Mind” by the Head and The Heart.
LAST THREE SONGS I ASKED ALEXA/PANDORA/SPOTIFY TO PLAY: “Bloom” by Paper Kites, “Like an Animal” by RUFUS DU SOL, “Amber” by 311.
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "Ferris Bueller’s Day Off," "The Goonies" and "Harry Potter."
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: Right now, "Ozark" ... just finished! Also, anything about nature.
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: "Crime Town," "Stuff you Should Know," NPR, "Overheard at National Geographic."
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Pizza and old bay fries.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: Instagram.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Honesty, resilience, empathy.
PET PEEVES: When someone is clearly struggling, and no one helps them.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: “It always seems impossible, until it's done.”
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: The rocks. I love all the beautiful rock walls, structures and glacial erratics.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: Nature. It is where I go to unwind, be present, and feel alive.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I love carnivorous plants and have a collection at home.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: Don’t take anything personally.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: You have to step outside your comfort zone to grow.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Be really stressed! But if I had any success and a good following, I would push for sustainable living globally, and health and wellness would be at the heart of every business and school.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Book a trip with my family to a tropical island.
I DRIVE A: Toyota RAV-4, 2021.
I WISH I DROVE A: Mercedes Benz, G Class.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Cheese.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: Sylvia Earle.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.