NAME: Kristen Synan.
AGE: 49.
OCCUPATION: Chef for the American Ambassador to the United Nations and the International Atomic Energy Agency.
RESIDENCE: Vienna, Austria.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Westerly.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: My vacation in Westerly!
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Moving to a foreign country, learning German and settling in my adopted country of Austria.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: Traveling back to Ireland to visit Castlepook — a Norman-style castle built in 1380 by the Synan family in County Cork, Ireland.
I ALWAYS CARRY/WEAR: A gifted Memento Mori medallion.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: A chef.
MY HEROES ARE: All my heroes/sheroes are musicians and there are way too many to list.
FAVORITE AUTHOR: Anthony Bourdain.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: "Science in the Kitchen and the Art of Eating Well" by Pellegrino Artusi, "Egon Schiele: The Complete Paintings 1909-1918" and a German-English dictionary.
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: "Capture Casa" by HVOB, "Apollonia sitz bei Edeka an der Kasse" by Salo and "Weightless" by Arlo Parks.
LAST THREE SONGS I ASKED ALEXA/PANDORA/SPOTIFY TO PLAY: "People are People" by Depeche Mode, "Hyperballad" by Björk and "Lies" by CHVRCHES (yes, with a v).
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "Run, Lola, Run," "Dazed and Confused" and "Fast Times at Ridgemont High."
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "Roseanne," "Chef’s Table," "Three’s Company," and any docuseries.
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: FM4.
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Käsekrainer! with curry ketchup (grilled cheese-filled sausage), a Viennese classic street food.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: Instagram.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Self-awareness, emotional intelligence and compassion.
PET PEEVES: Mansplaining … is there anything more irritating than that?
FAVORITE QUOTATION: Tomorrow is never guaranteed.
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: Napatree Beach.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: Water.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I have a deep interest in socialist realism art and architecture. I often travel to former Soviet states and seek out all of the old relics/monuments/architecture from the Communist era. Fascinating.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: Have the courage of your convictions (Mrs. Capizzano, my 8th-grade teacher at St. Pius School).
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: Your intuition tells you everything you need to know in this world, follow it.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Hand it over to somebody who might know how to rule the world.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Go into hiding.
I DRIVE: Nothing because I use public transportation, daily.
I WISH I DROVE: Nothing! it’s very liberating not owning a vehicle and using public transportation.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Fresh cilantro, limes, garlic, ginger, chilis and lactose-free milk.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: That’s easy … my Mom, Elaine Synan Laurenzo! She defines fun and I only manage to see her once a year, so I would be delighted to share in her company. She’s a true gem!
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
