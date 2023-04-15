NAME: Kevin O’Leary.
AGE: 55.
OCCUPATION: Vice president of business development and marketing at Mystic Seaport Museum.
RESIDENCE: Newport.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Middletown.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Answering this questionnaire.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: My kids.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: Making it to 60 without incident.
I ALWAYS CARRY/WEAR: Burt’s Bees Wax.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: Happy.
MY HEROES ARE: My kids, George Plimpton and Anthony Bourdain.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: Cormac McCarthy, Ron Rash, Christopher Hitchens.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: "Aftermath: Life in the Fallout of the Third Reich, 1945-1955" by Harald Jähner, "To Paradise" by Hanya Yanagihara, and "Batavia’s Graveyard" by Mike Dash.
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: "Lot Lizard" by Joshua Ray Walker, "God Speed" by Zach Bryan, and "8 Años" (Hermanos Gutiérrez).
LAST THREE SONGS I ASKED ALEXA/PANDORA/SPOTIFY TO PLAY: "Keshava Murahara" by Alice Coltrane, "Nothing Left to Lose" by Everything But the Girl, and "Still" by Geto Boys.
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "The Getaway" (1972 original), "The Insider" and "Beasts of No Nation."
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "Frontline," "I’m Alan Partridge" and "The Wire."
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: KCRW, "Dollar Country" (podcast) and "Pivot" (podcast).
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Frozen pizza.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: My kitchen.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Humility, patience.
PET PEEVES: Slow walkers, slovenliness, bad grammar.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: “They don’t think it be like it is, but it do.” — Oscar Gamble
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: Complete strangers call me “hun” and “boss” at the convenience store.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: My wife and oxygen.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I share space on a music Wall of Fame with a very young Soundgarden.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: Stop talking.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: Figure it out.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Find someone else to rule it for me.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Call my attorney and cook a frozen pizza.
I DRIVE A: Silver 2014 Subaru Outback.
I WISH I DROVE A: 1990 Volvo 740 station wagon.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Chinese chili pepper sauce.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: My wife or Christopher Hitchens (RIP).
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
