AGE: 28.
OCCUPATION: Deputy executive director at the Chorus of Westerly.
RESIDENCE: Pawcatuck.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Born just outside of Frankfurt, Germany, raised in Germany through the age of 9, then grew up in South Kingstown.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Doing final reports for various grants and listening to the Chorus of Westerly Christmas Pops album on SoundCloud.
I AM COPING WITH LIFE IN THE AGE OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC BY: Baking — bread, cookies and pastries.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Keeping two houseplants alive for more than a month.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: Going to Antelope Canyon in Arizona.
I ALWAYS CARRY: My phone.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: A potter or a baker.
MY HEROES ARE: The fearless and talented chorus kids and teenagers — I’m grateful to work alongside and for them.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: Kate Morton, Lisa Lutz, Lemony Snicket and Cornelia Funke.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHTSTAND: “Word by Word” by Kory Stamper and “salt” by Nayyirah Waheed
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: “All the Debts I Owe” by Caamp, “Sleep on the Floor” by The Lumineers, “Hold On” by Yola.
LAST THREE SONGS I SELECTED ON SPOTIFY: “The Parting Glass” by Hozier, “Long Time Traveler” by the Wailin’ Jennys, “Deer Creek Canyon” Sera Cahoone.
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "Pirate Radio," "Lord of the Rings" and Star Wars.
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "Schitt’s Creek," "The Great British Bake Off" and "Scrubs."
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS: I almost never listen to the radio, but when I do it’s an oldies station.
TOP COMFORT FOOD: A good cheeseburger.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I USE MOSTLY: Instagram.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: A good sense of humor, loyalty, patience and empathy.
PET PEEVES: When folks mispronounce names or insist on using nicknames rather than learning how to say a person’s name correctly.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: “Instructions for living a life: Pay attention. Be astonished. Tell about it.” — Mary Oliver.
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: The beaches, especially in the fall and the spring.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: Music and art.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I once spent six weeks camping (with no running water) in a park in Austin, Texas, while serving in AmeriCorps NCCC.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: Fail often and you’ll never stop learning.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: Find joy in the little things.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Abdicate the throne and leave someone more qualified in charge.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Visit my family in Europe, pay off my house, and donate the rest.
I DRIVE A: 2010 white Mazda.
I WISH I DROVE A: Newer hybrid or electric car.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Cheese, eggs and butter.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: Samin Nosrat (as long as she cooks with me).
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
