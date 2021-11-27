AGE: 48.
OCCUPATION: Connecticut state hazard mitigation officer / Westerly Youth Soccer League president.
RESIDENCE: Westerly.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Pawcatuck (the other side of the river).
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Ending the fall soccer season, winterizing the boat, recovering from a dryer fire at our house.
I COPED WITH THE PANDEMIC BY: Spending time with my family outside as much as possible, skiing, boating, fishing, etc.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: My wife, Andrea, and two wonderful young boys, Adam and Ryan.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: Walking the sand flats in the Bahamas with my wife; lite tackle fishing for weeks on end.
I ALWAYS CARRY/WEAR: My phone and a hat.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: As a kid, an environmental scientist and because I'm still trying to figure out what I want to be when I grow up, a yacht captain.
MY HEROES ARE: All the great Moms and Dads out there.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: George R. R. Martin, JRR Tolkien and Mark Greaney.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: Audible on my phone with access to my audio library.
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: "Where the Boat Leaves From," by Zac Brown, "Yellow Ledbetter," by Pearl Jam and Rage Against the Machine.
LAST THREE SONGS I ASKED ALEXA/PANDORA/SPOTIFY TO PLAY: "Breadfan" by Metallica, "Say Hello 2 Heaven" by Temple of the Dog and "Santeria" by Sublime.
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "Gladiator," "Star Wars" and "Lord of the Rings."
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "Premier League Mornings," "Monday night Football" "Game of Thrones."
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: WEEI 103.7, Dale Jr. Download, Joe Rogan Podcast, and ... I’m always open to new podcast suggestions.
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Ice cream.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: Instagram.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Caring, loyalty and being humble.
PET PEEVES: People who don’t spend time with their children.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: “It’s 5 o’clock somewhere.”
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: The summer.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: My family.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I love racing.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: Treat people the way you want to be treated.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: Cherish the time you have with family and close friends.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: There would be no clocks.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO: Anything I could to put smiles on kids’ faces.
I DRIVE A: 2019 Ram 1500.
I WISH I DROVE A: McLaren Senna or a Viking 92 yacht.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Milk.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: Flip Pallet or Jose Wejebe if he were still alive.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
