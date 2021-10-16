AGE: 46.
OCCUPATION: Health and life coach.
RESIDENCE: Westerly.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Westerly.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Creating new programs for my business.
I COPED WITH THE PANDEMIC BY: Spending quality time with my family.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: My two daughters; Jordan, 17, and Kennedy, 5.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: Take my 5-year-old to Disney World.
I ALWAYS CARRY/WEAR: Lip gloss.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: A teacher.
MY HEROES ARE: Abraham Lincoln and my husband, Norman (he fixes everything).
FAVORITE AUTHORS: Nicholas Sparks and Sam McBratney.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: "Two By Two," by Nicholas Sparks; "Thyroid Healing," by Anthony William; "Mirror Work," by Louise Hay.
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: "Rock Your Body," by Justin Timberlake; "Beautiful Trauma," by Pink; "Hallelujah," by Pentatonix.
LAST THREE SONGS I ASKED ALEXA/PANDORA/SPOTIFY TO PLAY: "Like I Love You," by Justin Timberlake; "Regulate," by Nate Dogg & Warren G; "Make You Miss Me," by Sam Hunt.
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "The Princess Bride," "The Notebook," "Beauty and the Beast."
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "Grey’s Anatomy," "This Is Us," "Shark Tank."
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: Dhru Purohit podcast, "The Doctor’s Farmacy" by Dr. Mark Hyman.
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Pizza.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Hard-working, honesty, empathy.
PET PEEVES: Not putting things back EXACTLY where they belong.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: "Our greatest glory is not in never failing, but in rising up every time we fall." — Ralph Waldo Emerson
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: The beautiful beaches.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: Conditioner.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I like pickles wrapped in American cheese.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: My grandmother told me there would be plenty of other boys to choose from.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: Food is medicine.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Advocate to improve the food industry’s standards to less processed, fewer chemicals for less sickness and disease.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Pay for the house my husband and I are building.
I DRIVE A: 2011 White Jeep Grand Cherokee.
I WISH I DROVE A: Newer version. I love my Jeep. So 2021 White Jeep Grand Cherokee.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Eggs.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: Xander Bogaerts.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
