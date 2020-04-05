AGE: 28.
OCCUPATION: Bookseller.
RESIDENCE: Pawcatuck.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Born in Westerly and raised in Mystic.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: A lot of things ... the middle of managing the bookshop through this crisis with a team of four, completing a challenging 1,000 piece puzzle with my roommate, and reading a really excellent debut novel called "Docile" by K.M. Szpara.
I AM COPING WITH LIFE IN THE AGE OF THE CORONAVIRUS BY: Staying as active I can while being safe about it, and also by doing a deep clean of my apartment and organizing boxes of things for donation. And of course, burying my nose in a good book as often as I can.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: My proudest accomplishment is my martial arts journey. Martial arts came into my life when I needed discipline and guidance, and I began training Muay Thai and Jiu Jitsu almost 10 years ago. I learned discipline through amateur kickboxing, and found guidance in the philosophy of jiu jitsu.
I’D LIKE TO BE REMEMBERED FOR: For being kind and genuine.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: Earning a black belt in jiu jitsu.
I ALWAYS CARRY: A pen.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: An engineer like my dad ... before I discovered my affinity was for words and not numbers.
MY HEROES ARE: Edith Garrud and Sylvia Pankhurst.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: Simon Van Booy, V.E. Schwab, Patrick Ness, Angie Thomas, Oliver Jeffers, Julie Fogliano, and so many more.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: Hahaha …. "Docile," by K.M. Sparza, "House in the Cerulean Sea," by T.J. Klune, "Murderbot" by Martha Wells, "The Invisible Life of Addie Larue," by V.E. Schwab, "The Scapegracers" by Hannah Abigail Clarke ... among many others.
SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: "Jupiter 4," by Sharon Van Etten, "16 Psyche" by Chelsea Wolfe and "Everyday"by Logic.
FAVORITE MOVIE: Howl’s "Moving Castle."
FAVORITE TV SHOW: "Killing Eve."
FAVORITE RADIO SHOW: Anything on NPR
FAVORITE SONG/GENRE OF MUSIC: Finnish Glam Rock.
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Cheeseburgers!
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I USE MOSTLY: Instagram and Facebook
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Modesty, courtesy, integrity, perseverance, self control, and indomitable spirit.
PET PEEVES: Mouth noises! I’ve got misophonia BAD.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: “Don’t get frustrated, get fascinated.”
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: It feels like home.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: Compassion.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I backpacked through Europe with my best friend (now roommate) just after graduating from high school. We each had a backpack and a train ticket to anywhere on the continent and got on a plane. I was 18 years old.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: Shift your focus from something selfish, to something selfless.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: Be kind to yourself when learning something new. Don’t be frustrated with the challenge, be fascinated by it. Try to understand it. Be patient, and persistent.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Immediately give the power back to the people.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Give back to my parents and make sure they were taken care of for life. I would invest in the bookstore and donate a large sum to Book Industry Charitable Foundation. With whatever is left, I’d buy a modest home somewhere not too far from here, in the woods, with a big yard and lots of trees.
I DRIVE A: 2017 Chevrolet Cruze.
I WISH I DROVE A: 2020 Subaru Forester.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Eggs.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: Tamsyn Muir - I just want to know where the hell she came up with "Gideon the Ninth" because it’s brilliant and funny and so darn original.
