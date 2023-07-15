Westerly, RI (02891)

Today

Thunderstorms. Potential for flooding rains. High 77F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Showers and a few thunderstorms likely. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.