NAME: Kathleen Marra.
AGE: 68.
OCCUPATION: Political organizer and hairstylist.
RESIDENCE: Charlestown.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Providence.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Revitalizing the Charlestown Democratic Committee as its new chair.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Being elected chair of the Maine Democratic Party.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: I’ve been fortunate to have done everything on that list!
I ALWAYS CARRY: A knitting project.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: Ella Fitzgerald.
MY HEROES ARE: Bill Wilson and Dr. Bob Smith.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: Abraham Vergese, Anne Patchett, Eckart Tolle, E Annie Proulx, Amor Towles, Anthony Doerr.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: "I have Some Questions for You" by Rebekka Makki, "The Trouble with Goats and Sheep" by Joanna Cannon, "You Could Make This Place Beautiful" by Maggie Smith.
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: "Knee Deep" by Parliament Funkadelic, "The Angels Want to Wear my Red Shoes" by Elvis Costello, "Burma Shave" by Tom Waits.
LAST THREE SONGS I ASKED ALEXA/PANDORA/SPOTIFY TO PLAY: "Mr. Paganini" by Ella Fitzgerald, "Bernadette" by The Four Tops, "I Wish it Would Rain" by the Temptations.
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "The Godfather," "My Man Godfrey," "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels."
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "Veep," "PBS News," "The Great British Bakeoff," "The Sopranos," "Better Call Saul."
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: WBLQ Sunday Jazz Brunch.
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Italian Wedding Soup.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: Ravelry, YouTube, Facebook.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Authenticity, humor.
PET PEEVES: Land the plane! I prefer it when people get directly to the point.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: "Proceed until apprehended."
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: Downtown Westerly because it has walkable sidewalks, bookstores, restaurants, an amazing YMCA and gelato!
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: my husband, Mike McCarten.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I’m an advisor at the Campaign School at Yale Law School.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: "One day at a time."
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: "Don’t wait for the perfect time to run, just get yourself in the seat, you’re smart enough to figure it out from there."
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Women would have majority rule in every country.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Give all the money to St. Mary Academy-Bay View (it’s one of the last two all-female high schools in Rhode Island), because girls need a safe space to find their voice.
I DRIVE A: 2014 Cadillac CTS, silver.
I WISH I DROVE A: The car I have, but I wish it was pink.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Goslings Diet Ginger Beer.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: My great grandmother, who came to this country from Italy in steerage at the age of 16. I want to know what her life was like and I would want her to see the life my family now has because of her courage.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
