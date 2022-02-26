NAME: Karla Boeddinghaus Umland.
AGE: 51.
OCCUPATION: Assistant director at Stonington Free Library.
RESIDENCE: Waterford. I have lived in and around New London for about 30 years. By New England reckoning I think that means I am still a newcomer.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Metuchen, New Jersey. Apparently you can take the girl out of Jersey, but you can’t take the Jersey out of the girl.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Planning events for Stonington Free Library’s upcoming programming season. We have a slate of inspiring presentations lined up.
I’VE BEEN COPING WITH THE PANDEMIC BY: Listening to audiobooks. I download free audiobooks to my phone from Hoopla and Libby.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Graduating with my master’s degree in library science at age 50.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: Walking the Camino de Santiago in Spain.
I ALWAYS CARRY: A salty snack so that I don’t pass out from low blood pressure.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: A librarian!
MY HEROES ARE: My kids. Even in the midst of a pandemic, they are pursuing education, careers and life experiences.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: JRR Tolkien, CS Lewis, and Madeleine L’Engle.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: "Bibliophile: An illustrated Miscellany," by Jane Mount; "Reading Art: Art for Book Lovers," by David Trigg; "Earth and Sky," by Judy Benson and Roxanne Steed; "Let My People go Surfing," by Yvon Chouinard.
CURRENTLY LISTENING TO: The audiobook "Somersett: or Why and How Benjamin Franklin Orchestrated the American Revolution," by Phillip Goodrich.
LAST THREE SONGS I ASKED ALEXA/PANDORA/SPOTIFY TO PLAY: I love the Latin Jazz channel on Pandora.
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "Star Wars Episode IV," (the one that came out in 1977), "The Sound of Music" and "Elf."
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "Kim’s Convenience," "Superstore" and "Vera."
FAVORITE RADIO STATION: 96.9 WEHM, progressive radio out of Long Island. I can usually pick it up in the car while driving around southeastern Connecticut.
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Pennsylvania Dutch egg noodles with butter.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: Instagram, *hangs head. I have tried to get away from Facebook products, and yet I enjoy the creativity on Instagram.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Willingness to learn.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: “There's some good in this world, Mr. Frodo, and it's worth fighting for.” ― J. R. R. Tolkien
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: The water. It keeps me balanced. If I travel too far away from the coast, I feel disoriented.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: My husband John.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I speak German.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: When it comes to your health, take care of yourself, because no one else can do it for you.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Make sure there is a free public library in every community around the world.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: See above.
I DRIVE A: 2017 Red Chevy Volt.
I WISH I DROVE A: Bookmobile. Ideally an electric VW Buzz kitted out with shelves, seating, and great wifi.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Fermented veggies, because the garden produced way too many summer squash and I made pickles with them.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: Chancellor Angela Merkel.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
