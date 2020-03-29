AGE: 24.
OCCUPATION: Catering and banquets Manager at Ocean House.
RESIDENCE: Westerly.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Connecticut.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Using our Ocean House Management Food Truck and related resources to provide children with meals who need them most.
I AM COPING WITH LIFE IN THE AGE OF THE CORONAVIRUS BY: Remaining positive and using this time to see how we can help those in our local community who may be struggling. I keep in touch often with family and friends and make the most of the situation.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: I used to run a therapeutic horseback riding program for individuals with disabilities. Developing some of the specialty programs and increasing connections within the local community to serve even more individuals was one of my proudest accomplishments.
I’D LIKE TO BE REMEMBERED FOR: My dedication to not only the work I do but the team I am a part of
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: To do a yoga retreat.
I ALWAYS CARRY: A piece of chocolate.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: A veterinarian.
MY HEROES ARE: My parents and my grandparents. They really do a lot for me and I can’t thank them enough.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: Elin Hilderbrand and Liane Moriarty.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: I always have a book on hand. "The Giver of Stars," by Jojo Moyes is my current read. On deck is The "Island of Sea Women," by Lisa See.
SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: Anything John Mayer or original Maroon 5.
FAVORITE MOVIE: "Breakfast at Tiffany’s."
FAVORITE TV SHOW: "Southern Charm."
FAVORITE RADIO SHOW/PODCAST: Rachel Hollis’s "RISE." podcast.
FAVORITE SONG/GENRE OF MUSIC: Alternative.
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Eggplant Parmesan.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I USE MOSTLY: Instagram.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: A good sense of humor, sarcasm and being a real team player.
PET PEEVES: Dirty dishes left on the counter.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: “Success is like yourself, liking what you do, and liking how you do it.” Maya Angelou
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: The Ocean. From every angle it’s beautiful.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: Dark chocolate.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I love to tap dance and did for 15 years. The more Broadway the better.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: Do what you love and it will never feel like work.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: Anything is possible if you work hard enough. You create your opportunities in life and what may seem like a dream can absolutely be possible.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Encourage more people to read.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Take my whole family on a vacation.
I DRIVE A: Red 2017 Toyota Rav4.
I WISH I DROVE A: VW Bug Convertible … possibly in lilac.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: A variety of nut butters. I’d put peanut butter or almond butter on anything.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: Audrey Hepburn
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
