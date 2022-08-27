NAME: Kaitlyn Seif.
AGE: 25.
OCCUPATION: Associate marketing director at Ocean Community YMCA.
RESIDENCE: Mystic.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: A little bit of everywhere! My dad is in the Navy and I spent most of my childhood living in the States and then overseas.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Working with our Development Team to plan the Ocean Community YMCA’s annual golf tournament! The event benefits our YCares financial assistance program, which helps to cover membership and program costs so that everyone can enjoy the Y.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Last year, I graduated with my MBA in May and married my husband in July ... 2021 was a big year!
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: Buy a boat.
I ALWAYS CARRY: A tide stick, a phone charger and my reusable water bottle.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: A doctor.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: Joanna Gaines’ cookbook — it’s not on my night stand, but it is in my kitchen! The banana bread recipe is a favorite in my house.
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: "High Horse" by Kacey Musgraves, "Circles" by Post Malone, and anything off Harry Styles’ new album.
LAST THREE SONGS I ASKED ALEXA/PANDORA/SPOTIFY TO PLAY: I usually just put on “Today’s Top Hits” when I am driving.
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: I recently watched "Tender Bar" and loved it! Other all-time favorites are "Bridesmaids" and "Love Actually."
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "The Office," "Veep," and any of the "Real Housewives" franchises … the Bravo network is my guilty pleasure.
FAVORITE PODCAST: I rotate through these: "Chicks in the Office," "Money with Katie" and "Crime Junkie."
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Warm chocolate chip cookies.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: Instagram.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Honesty, empathy and a sense of humor.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: “Success is not final, failure is not fatal. It’s the courage to continue that counts.” — Winston Churchill
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: The food! There are so many great restaurants in this area. I also love being close to the water and beaches.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: My black lab, Finnegan. He loves going to puppy daycare at Creature Comforts!
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I’ve lived in Guam … twice!
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: Always be yourself.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: Don’t be afraid to start a conversation with someone new. You never know who you might meet or the connections you’ll make along the way.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Plan a trip to Italy with my husband.
I DRIVE A: Gray Subaru Impreza.
I WISH I DROVE A: Volvo XC 90.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Stok Cold Brew, Chick-Fil-A sauce (my husband’s favorite!), and whatever I picked up from the farmers market that weekend.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: Robin Williams.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
