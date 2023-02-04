NAME: Justin Cahoone.
AGE: 35.
OCCUPATION: Athletic director for the Chariho Regional School District.
RESIDENCE: Westerly.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Westerly.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: The winter athletic season and finding new ways to entertain my kids during my free time.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Raising my 5-year-old twins Jax and Keira with my wife, Beth.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: Seeing the New York Jets win a Super Bowl.
I ALWAYS CARRY: My cell phone.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: Professional athlete.
MY HEROES ARE: Those who stick up for themselves and don’t take no for an answer.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: Ian O’Connor.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: "When Pride Still Mattered: A Life of Vince Lombardi" by David Maraniss, "The Junction Boys" by Jim Dent, and "Coach K: The Rise and Reign of Mike Krzyzewski" by Ian O'Connor.
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: “Born to Run” by Bruce Springteen, “New York State of Mind” by Billy Joel, “I Go Back” by Kenny Chesney.
LAST THREE SONGS I ASKED ALEXA/PANDORA/SPOTIFY TO PLAY: “My Back Pages” by The Byrds, “All My Friends Say” by Luke Bryan, “Cold As You” by Luke Combs.
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "Gladiator," "A Few Good Men" and "The Godfather."
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "Seinfeld," "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "The Sopranos," "Entourage" and "Friday Night Lights."
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: WFAN, "Mad Dog Unleashed," "Pardon My Take" and the Mike Francesa Podcast.
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Cheeseburger and fries.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: Twitter.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Humility and honesty.
PET PEEVES: Waiting in long lines, laziness and when people show up late.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: “It’s not the will to win that matters — everyone has that. It's the will to prepare to win that matters” — Paul “Bear” Bryant.
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: The beach and seafood.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: NFL Sundays.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I will be attending my 15th Bruce Springsteen concert in March.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: Work hard and trust your instincts. The worst enemy of success is self-doubt.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: Find a passion in life and figure out how to make money doing what you love.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Provide resources for all children to receive a high-quality education.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Call a lawyer.
I DRIVE A: Dark Gray 2022 Subaru Legacy (thanks to my father-in-law Don).
I WISH I DROVE A: Custom-built Range Rover.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Water, milk and leftovers.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: Michael Jordan.
