NAME: John Peixinho.
AGE: 57.
OCCUPATION: Residential design and project management. In my spare time, I am a founding member and trustee of the Beaver River Valley Community Association, a grass-roots organization committed to preserving the historic landscapes and resources of Richmond, Rhode Island, and to keeping the public informed about community issues.
RESIDENCE: Richmond and Middletown.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: A small neighborhood in Portsmouth, Rhode Island, called Bristol Ferry.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Researching and writing an architectural history book titled, "Rhode Island Country Houses of the 20th Century."
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Changing careers in my mid-30s and starting my design and management business and winning a “Rhody Award” for my preservation work in Richmond.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: The pandemic gave me some downtime to research my ancestry. I want to visit the places my ancestors lived. I’ve been to Portugal, England and France but have yet to see Scotland, Germany and Switzerland.
I ALWAYS CARRY: A pen and a notebook (I’m too old to take notes on an iPhone).
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: I could never decide between being a schoolteacher or a telephone man.
MY HEROES ARE: Indiana Jones, Winston Churchill and my grandfather, Leo. I miss him every day.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: Fitzgerald, Hemingway or almost any “Lost Generation” author.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: "In Search of Modern Architecture" by Henry-Russell Hitchcock; "Rhode Island Furniture, 1650-1830" by Patricia Kane; "The Collected Stories of Patricia Highsmith."
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: "Begin the Beguine" by Artie Shaw; "Don’t Be That Way" by Benny Goodman; "I Can’t Get Started" by Bunny Berrigan.
LAST THREE SONGS I ASKED ALEXA/PANDORA/SPOTIFY TO PLAY: "Fire in Cairo" by The Cure; "Smalltown Boy" by Bronski Beat; and "Season of the Witch" by Donovan.
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: Changes all the time … but I’m a big Hitchcock fan, so, this week, "North by Northwest," "Shadow of a Doubt" and "Rear Window."
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: I love Nordic Noir and “damaged detective” series. A few good ones are “Bordertown” (Finland), “Vera” (U.K.), “Mindhunter” (U.S.) and “Mare of Easttown” (U.S.).
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: Gene Valicenti in the morning and Bill Bartholemew, any time.
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Baked potatoes and chocolate ice cream sodas.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: Facebook and Instagram.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Honesty, loyalty, generosity.
PET PEEVES: Late people.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: “Very few of us are what we seem …” — Agatha Christie
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: Its rural beauty and historical associations.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: My dog Rosie!
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I have a real working magneto telephone system (phones with cranks) on my farm in Richmond.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: Stop smoking and get a dog.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: If you make a mistake, own it, fix it and move on. I remind my team all the time, “There are only three things anyone really wants to hear: I made a mistake. I’m sorry. And it won’t happen again." And then make sure it doesn’t!
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Spend more money on cancer research and animal shelters.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Make sure all first responders in South County — EMTs, fire, police — have all the training they want and every piece of updated equipment they need to do their jobs. When you really need help and call 911, it doesn’t matter how big your boat is … and then I would go to Italy for six months.
I DRIVE A: Gray 2020 Jeep.
I WISH I DROVE A: Gray 2020 Jeep with no monthly payment.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Broccoli, green beans and sweet potatoes for my dog Rosie, who is a five-year bladder cancer survivor.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: I have a long fascination with a 19th-century Rhode Islander named Thomas Robinson Hazard, nicknamed “Shepherd Tom.” He was an early abolitionist and an ardent social reformer. He was a folklorist and historian, and he was deeply involved in Modern Spiritualism. I would have many questions.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
