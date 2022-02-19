AGE: 37.
OCCUPATION: Elementary school teacher and bartender.
RESIDENCE: Pawcatuck.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Westerly.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Returning from a weekend trip to Charleston, S.C.
I'VE BEEN COPING WITH THE PANDEMIC BY: Spending time with loved ones and prioritizing self-improvement.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: As a teacher, shaping the minds of our country's youth is an opportunity I am forever grateful for.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: International travel, especially coastal European hot spots. Some destinations in my sights are Porto Cervo, Italy, and Monaco for the Formula 1 Grand Prix.
I ALWAYS WEAR: My new Apple Watch.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: Athletic trainer for a professional sports team.
MY HEROES ARE: My parents.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: Dr. Sanjay Gupta.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: "World War C" and "Keep Sharp" by Dr. Sanjay Gupta (on my Audible app).
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: "Paninaro" and "The Pop Kids" by Pet Shop Boys, and "Champion" by Ye.
LAST THREE SONGS I ASKED ALEXA/PANDORA/SPOTIFY TO PLAY: Pet Shop Boys Radio, Lumineers Radio, and Mumford & Sons Radio.
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "Good Will Hunting", "Bronx Tale" and "Bourne Identity.”
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "Breaking Bad," "Entourage," "How I Met Your Mother" and "The Office. "
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: "Fantasy Football Focus" on ESPN Radio.
TOP COMFORT FOOD: BBQ Brisket with collard greens and corn.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: Instagram and Twitter (@jdecaro7)
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Ambition, confidence, honesty and trust.
PET PEEVES: Whistling, complaining, and lack of accountability.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: “Don't chase people. Be yourself, do your own thing and work hard. The right people — the ones who really belong in your life — will come to you. And stay.” — Will Smith
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: The four seasons. Early fall in (Westerly) New England is my favorite.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: Sports, especially world class soccer.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I once hung out with Johnny Manziel at an "Invite Only" party in Montreal.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: Surround yourself with people who support your goals.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: Life is short, time is precious, travel often and cherish the moments.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Make education available and accessible to all people.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Take the lump sum, manage it well with the support of trusted friends and invest it wisely.
I DRIVE A: Black 2019 Toyota Camry.
I WISH I DROVE A: Audi Q8.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Kirkland (Costco) brand flavored seltzers.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: My maternal grandmother, Maria Francese. She raised me and passed away when I was nine years old. I would love for her to see me all grown up.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
