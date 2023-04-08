NAME: Joe Tasca.
AGE: 41.
OCCUPATION: Radio broadcaster.
RESIDENCE: Bradford.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Westerly.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Covering a Westerly Town Council meeting.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Working in broadcasting for 25 years. Doing anything professionally for that long is an accomplishment.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: Visiting Washington, D.C. Athens is a close second.
I ALWAYS CARRY: My 32-year-old wallet. I’ll show you if you ask nicely.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: A broadcaster.
MY HEROES ARE: I actually don't have any heroes. We're all too flawed to be revered. I admire personal qualities, not individual people.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: Sherry Turkle, Barbara Ehrenreich, Jean Twenge, Jonathan Haidt, Robert Putnam, A.C. Grayling, Richard Evans, Peter Fritzsche, Donald Kagan.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: "Blood and Ruins" by Richard Overy, "Of Boys and Men" by Richard V. Reeves, "The End of Adolescence" by Alexis Redding and Nancy Hill.
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: "Tuesday Afternoon" by The Moody Blues, "How Many More Times" by Led Zeppelin, "96 Tears" by Question Mark and the Mysterians.
LAST THREE SONGS I ASKED ALEXA/PANDORA/SPOTIFY TO PLAY: I still listen to CDs. I’m stuck in 1996.
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "The Blues Brothers," "Who Framed Roger Rabbit," "Goldfinger."
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: Admittedly, I don’t watch much television, but I love catching a good golf tournament on a Sunday.
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: My own stations, of course; WBLQ and the Public’s Radio.
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Chicken and dumplings.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: Facebook. I’m not pretty enough for Instagram or cool enough for TikTok.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Well-spokenness and resiliency.
PET PEEVES: Gossiping.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: “Sometimes it’s better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak up and erase all doubt.”
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: Civic pride. I’m well-traveled and you’d be hard-pressed to find more of it anywhere else.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: My books. A life without learning becomes stagnant.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I despise seafood with a passion.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: Don’t be afraid to die. Everyone does.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: Always listen and ask questions. A good ear and inquisitiveness will gain you respect and friends in all walks of life.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Eliminate alcohol. It’s caused too much pain for far too long.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Retire immediately.
I DRIVE A: 2023 Subaru Crosstrek.
I WISH I DROVE A: 1973 Gremlin.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Apples.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: Socrates, of course. I’d kindly ask that he wash up before dinner.
