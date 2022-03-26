NAME: Joe Sciro.
AGE: 31.
OCCUPATION: Physical education and health teacher in Westerly Public Schools, Westerly Middle School basketball coach and technician at the Mosquito Authority.
RESIDENCE: Westerly.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Westerly.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Getting back into pre-COVID shape and planning an April trip to Florida with my girlfriend, Danielle Deegan.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Seeing my students and players succeed while reaching their goals in the classroom and on the basketball court.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: Travel to Italy. I would love to sight-see and try the food.
I ALWAYS WEAR: A watch. I don’t leave the house without one.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: An NBA player.
MY HEROES ARE: My parents, Susan Sciro and Mike Sciro, along with my grandparents, the late Gai Sciro, the late Peter Santaniello and the late Felicia Santaniello, and my great-grandmother, the late Evelyn Sciro. They’ve made me into the person I am today.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: J.R.R. Tolkien. I read all of the "Lord of The Rings" books growing up.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHTSTAND: "Where Tomorrows Aren't Promised: A Memoir of Survival and Hope," by Carmelo Anthony.
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: Anything by J. Cole, Dustin Lynch or John Mayer.
LAST THREE SONGS I ASKED SPOTIFY TO PLAY: "Dreams" by J. Cole; "Stars Like Confetti" by Dustin Lynch; "Last Train Home" by John Mayer.
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "The Departed," "Wedding Crashers," "Crazy Stupid Love."
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "Dexter" (the best!), "Schitt’s Creek," "Entourage," "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "The Sopranos," "Ozark" and "Two and a Half Men."
FAVORITE PODCAST: "The Dave Portnoy Show."
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Pizza. Also soupy and cheese.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: Instagram and Twitter.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Humorous, confident, hardworking, honest.
PET PEEVES: People on bicycles who want to be treated like cars on the road, but refuse to follow any stoplight or street sign.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: “Shooters Shoot.”
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: The four seasons, the people and the beaches.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: Basketball, music, working out, and my phone.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I’m left-handed.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: Continue to work hard, and good things will happen.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: Don’t ever stop trying. Things will eventually work out and get better.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Make sure everyone has access to health care, food and an education.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Pay off all family debts, my debts, buy my parents new vehicles, travel and invest.
I DRIVE A: Gray 2009 Nissan Altima.
I WISH I DROVE A: Blue 2022 Mercedes Benz S Class.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Seltzer water, fruits and vegetables.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: Michael Jordan. I would love to talk and listen to him about his basketball career throughout the years.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
