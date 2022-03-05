NAME: Joe Capalbo.
AGE: 53.
OCCUPATION: My wife and I own Shoreline Sanitation — septic pumping, portable toilets, portable sinks and portable toilet trailers.
RESIDENCE: Westerly.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: All Westerly.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Getting ready for the upcoming portable toilet season. It will start to get crazy around April.
I’VE BEEN COPING WITH THE PANDEMIC BY: Keeping busy with our business and enjoying some good food at home. My wife has mastered bread-making!
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: My son Joseph Jr.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: I would love to go to Italy to see where my parents grew up and buy myself a new accordion.
I ALWAYS CARRY/WEAR: Always in work clothes — jeans and dirty boots. Knife is always in my pocket.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: Since I was 11 years old I wanted to own my own septic business.
MY HEROES ARE: JoJo Brancato — he taught me everything I know about the septic and portable toilet business. I was 11 years old when I started working for his business. He was one of the best people I have ever known.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: Not much of a reader — it would put me to sleep.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: Pumpers Magazine.
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: I actually don’t have a play list. I leave that up to my wife.
LAST THREE SONGS I ASKED ALEXA/PANDORA/SPOTIFY TO PLAY: Who is Alexa?
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "Rocky" and "Karate Kid" — I don’t watch many movies because I might fall asleep.
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: Fox News is usually on if I get control of the remote.
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: If I had to choose it would be the local country stations.
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Soupy and cheese.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: Facebook. Are there any others?
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Honesty and a good work ethic.
PET PEEVES: Tardiness – if you arrive on time you are 15 minutes late.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: “Never stop doing your best just because someone doesn’t give you credit.” — author unknown
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: It has to be our summers. So much to do in the summer months in Westerly. Of course our beaches are some of the best to visit.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: My wife Linda, my daughter MacKenzie and my son Joseph Jr.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I love to play the accordion and listen to all Italian music.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: Bobby Crandall once told me “Don’t watch what everyone else is doing, get off the porch and do it.”
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: Hard work pays off!
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: There wouldn’t be any hunger and homelessness!
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Buy a fleet of septic and port-a-john trucks!
I DRIVE A: 2011 Green F550 Ford dump truck.
I WISH I DROVE A: 1957 Chevy and/or a 2022 F350 Ford King Ranch pick up.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Assortment of cheese.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: My uncle George Ritacco. He died way too young! There are so many things I would have asked his advice on or so many stories I wish I could share with him. I also wish he could have met my son!
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
