NAME: Jill Hirst.
AGE: 22.
OCCUPATION: Patron services manager of the Chorus of Westerly.
RESIDENCE: Old Saybrook.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Old Saybrook.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Making a flyer for the Chorus of Westerly’s June 18 Summer Pops Concert in Wilcox Park ☺.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Completing and publishing a study about belonging to both virtual and in-person chorus communities last spring.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: Driving across the United States.
I ALWAYS CARRY: At least one bottle of water. You just never know!
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: A dancing astrophysicist who also had a constitutional law practice.
MY HEROES ARE: Justin Vernon, Lizzo and whoever invented bread.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: F. Scott Fitzgerald and Glennon Doyle.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHTSTAND: "Braiding Sweetgrass" by Robin Wall Kimmerer and "Bound by Creativity: How Contemporary Art is Created and Judged" by Hannah Wohl – along with the other four books I have started.
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: “Holocene” by Bon Iver, “Surrender” by Walk the Moon and “Appalachian Spring” by Aaron Copland.
LAST THREE SONGS I ASKED ALEXA/PANDORA/SPOTIFY TO PLAY:
“Somebody to Love” by Queen, “How Dare You Want More” by Bleachers and “O Magnum Mysterium” by Morten Lauridsen.
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "Dead Poets Society," "We Bought a Zoo" and "Transformers: Age of Extinction."
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "Schitt's Creek," "Golden Girls" and "Mozart in the Jungle."
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: "The Daily," a podcast from The New York Times, but on Mondays its "Smartless," a podcast hosted by Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett (i.e. dream team).
TOP COMFORT FOOD: A good burrito.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: All of them — except Twitter. I'm not a great Tweeter myself.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Passion, empathy and wit.
PET PEEVES: Apathy — caring about people or causes is cool and important! We need more people who stand up for what they believe in.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: “What good amid these, O me, O life? / Answer. / That you are here — that life exists and identity, / That the powerful play goes on, and you may contribute a verse.” — Walt Whitman
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: I love taking drives down by the beach and watching the sun set over the water. I feel very lucky to be able to be so close to such beautiful coastline.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: Music, burritos and bread.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: To join chorus when I was in 5th grade — it completely changed my life.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: If there is something you don’t want to do, or you are apprehensive or nervous to do something, sometimes all you need to say to yourself is “1,2,3, go.”
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Provide universal access to arts education and decree that Mondays shall be an International Day of Rest.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Get a cinnamon roll and a cappuccino from Knead Doughnuts in downtown Westerly.
I DRIVE A: A black Honda CR-V. Her name is Karen.
I WISH I DROVE A: Car with less than 200,000 miles on it — or a Tesla. Either one would be pretty good.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Smoked gouda cheese, peanut butter, and raspberry lime seltzer — again, I reiterate, you just never know.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: Bernadette Peters, so I can learn of her life as one of America’s most beloved performers and so I can learn what her curly hair routine is.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.