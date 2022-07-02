NAME: Jenna Hetzell.
AGE: 34.
OCCUPATION: Small batch coffee roaster/owner of Seaworthy Coffee Roasters with a coffee bar at Quonnie Farms in Charlestown.
RESIDENCE: Peace Dale.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Jamesburg, New Jersey. My aunt and uncle were South County locals and I spent a lot of time in Rhode Island growing up as well! I was at the Washington County Fair every summer showing our goats, and even had the opportunity to walk our ram around the field at the URI football stadium.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Breakfast.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Competing for four years of Division I Rowing at URI. Specifically, we were the first A-10 championship-winning crew in the history of the program. That was amazing and something I’m proud of to this day.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: Visit South America.
I ALWAYS CARRY/WEAR: Pockets. I need pockets in whatever pants or shorts I’m wearing. It’s a non-negotiable for me!
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: A summer camp director.
MY HEROES ARE: I strongly look up to a rowing coach I had in college. Her name is Bridgid Myers — she whipped us into shape physically and mentally and taught us to be gritty and showed us how to win. She has all the right stuff to this day!
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: "Star Trek Voyager" comic book.
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: "Persona Non Grata" by Emmure, "Passin Me By" by The Pharcyde, and "Too Much" by Vanilla.
LAST THREE SONGS I ASKED ALEXA/PANDORA/SPOTIFY TO PLAY: "Faded" by Alan Walker, "Casanova" by Gerald Levert, and "Big Energy" by Latto.
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "Mean Girls," "Bridesmaids" and I have a brand new one, "Senior Year" with Rebel Wilson.
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "Star Trek" ("Voyager" and "Next Generation") and Rocko’s "Modern Life."
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: Currently, "The Jordan Harbinger Show" podcast.
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Anything with potatoes. I love my spuds.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: Instagram for the business.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Honesty with oneself.
PET PEEVES: Chewing and typing sounds.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: “There’s coffee in that nebula.” — Capt. Katherine Janeway of the Starship Voyager ("Star Trek")
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: Salt air, long stretches of forest and rock walls, quiet at night, wildlife, and the big ocean keeping things in perspective.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: My animal companions.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I am a drummer! I’ve been playing since I was 8 years old.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: I once asked a teammate in college, “How do I get better at erging (rowing machine)?” She simply replied, “Erg a lot.” It really stuck with me. If you want to be good at something, just do it and stick with it.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: What’s good for you is good for those around you.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Hide out and hire the best to help me. I’m not cut out for such a thing.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Buy a cabin in the mountains.
I DRIVE A: A cinnamon glaze Ford.
I WISH I DROVE A: I’m really happy with my cinnamon glaze beauty.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Juice and cheese.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: My Grandma Pat. I never got a chance to meet her, and from what I’ve gathered from others, she was really something.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.