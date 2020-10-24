AGE: 40.
OCCUPATION: Farmer and professional gardener.
RESIDENCE: Earth Care Farm Charlestown.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP: At Earth Care Farm in Charlestown.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Taking temperatures of our compost piles.
I AM COPING WITH LIFE IN THE AGE OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC BY: Farming and making lots of compost ... and loving my family pod.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Raising our amazing 12-year-old son.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: To see the northern lights.
I ALWAYS CARRY: My Okasune clippers and the love of my ancestors.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: A homesteader.
MY HEROES ARE: My parents, Betty and Mike Merner. They always follow their hearts.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: Wendell Berry, Barbara Kingsolver and Kristin Hannah.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: "Farming While Black," and "The Guest List." (I like to alternate between fiction and non-fiction.)
FAVORITE MOVIE: "Kiss the Ground." It's on Netflix now and worth a watch!
FAVORITE TV SHOW: "The Good Life."
FAVORITE RADIO SHOW: "Prairie Home Companion."
FAVORITE SONG/GENRE OF MUSIC: I love all music. It really just depends on my mood as to what genre I listen to.
FAVORITE COMFORT FOOD: Homemade stuffing.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I USE MOSTLY: Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Hard work, kindness and authenticity.
PET PEEVES: When people talk on speaker phone in public.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: "Let’s stop treating our soil like dirt."
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: The community of friends and family.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: Love.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I was once a Senate page in Washington, D.C., for the late Sen. John Chafee.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: The wild look is always in.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: Follow your heart.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Create a global government based on the care of each other and the environment; provide high-quality, free day care and education; plant lots of trees; make composting, gardening and cooking part of mandatory curriculum; revamp the justice system and focus on restoring the world's soils.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: A happy dance.
I DRIVE A: Gray 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid.
I WISH I DROVE A: Gray 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: So many veggies.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: My grandmother, Edith, who passed away before I was born.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.