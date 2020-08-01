AGE: 41.
OCCUPATION: Longtime sports coach, insurance claims specialist.
RESIDENCE: Westerly.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Westerly.
RIGHT NOW, I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Reading “The Room Where it Happened” by former U.S. National Security Advisor, John Bolton.
I AM COPING WITH LIFE IN THE AGE OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC BY: Streaming a lot of TV shows I’ve been meaning to watch.
I ENJOY SPENDING MY TIME: Officiating high school varsity basketball, otherwise relaxing.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Watching many of the athletes I’ve coached over the years grow to be successful adults, some on college scholarship, a few in the pros, but all successful in their chosen ventures — I could not possibly be any prouder of all of them.
I’D LIKE TO BE REMEMBERED FOR: Being a positive influence in the lives of the kids I've coached ... some not quite kids anymore!
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: Continue my basketball conversation with Boston Celtics Head Coach Brad Stevens.
I ALWAYS CARRY: My gold chain.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: A sportscaster.
MY HEROES ARE: My parents of course; Jeanne Abate and the late Frank T. Abate Sr., without whom, I am a mere shell of myself; and former President Ronald Reagan, for staring down the Soviet Union.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: Michael Holley and Dan Shaughnessy.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: "Education of a Coach: The Bill Belichick Story," by David Halberstam.
SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: Anything by J. Cole.
FAVORITE MOVIE: "Hoosiers," of course.
FAVORITE TV SHOW: "Impractical Jokers."
FAVORITE RADIO SHOW: “OMF – Ordway, Merloni, Fauria” on WEEI.
FAVORITE SONGS: Hip-hop mostly, occasional classic rock.
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Ice cream.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I USE MOSTLY: Mostly Instagram, occasionally Twitter and Facebook. Been wanting to try SnapFace because Bill Belichick always talks it up.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Integrity and drive.
PET PEEVES: Grammatical errors and spelling errors.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: I have two, both from former President Ronald Reagan: "Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!” and "Doverai no Proveryai" — Russian proverb for "Trust, but verify."
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: Lifelong residents can’t go anywhere without knowing someone; it's the only place I know where the local supermarket is a reunion site.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: Friendly’s Butter Crunch ice cream.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I actually took (and passed) the MENSA exam while in college.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: "Don't give up, don't EVER give up," — Jimmy V (Jim Valvano)
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: Things turn out best for the people who make the best of the way things turn out.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Make sure everyone has a roof over their heads, water to drink and food to eat.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Reach over and turn off the alarm clock, it’s time for work.
I DRIVE A: Silver Nissan Altima.
I WISH I DROVE A: Small or mid-sized SUV.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Chocolate milk and Gatorade.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: Since my family would obviously already be there, I’d invite the 40th president of the United States, Ronald Reagan.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
