NAME: Janine Parkins.
AGE: 52.
OCCUPATION: Health & Wellness Director Westerly-Pawcatuck Branch YMCA.
RESIDENCE: North Kingstown.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Born in Massachusetts, grew up in Vermont.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Promoting and planning our new wellness programs.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Receiving our RI OHA grant to bring additional evidence–based programming to our community, such as Tai Chi Quan Moving for Better Balance, Healthy Lifestyles/National Diabetes Prevention Program, and Powerful Tools for Caregivers.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: Travel to Machu Picchu.
MY HEROES ARE: My mom, Jan. She was always there for me and was an amazing listener.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: Robert Frost, Brene Brown and Nora Roberts.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHTSTAND: "Soul of an Octopus" by Sy Montgomery and "Identity" by Nora Roberts.
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: "Dreams" by Fleetwood Mac, "Feeling Good" by Nina Simone and "Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters" by Elton John.
LAST THREE SONGS I ASKED ALEXA/PANDORA/SPOTIFY TO PLAY: "Satellite" by Harry Styles, "Beggin’" by Maneskin and "The Ballet Girl" by Aden Foyer.
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: I enjoy watching Marvel movies with my kids.
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: I don’t watch much TV but do enjoy comedy specials.
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: I listen to a wide variety of music and podcasts as well as audible books.
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Pizza.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: None.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Social intelligence and active listening.
PET PEEVES: No-shows. If you can’t make it, please just let me know.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: The phrase “a man who knows everything knows nothing."
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: Wonderfully warm and friendly people.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: My kids. They are wonderful young adults and I enjoy spending time and learning with them.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I ran the Grand Canyon Rim to Rim to Rim with my son.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: Be the kind of friend you would want to have.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: Yesterday is over ... what are we going to do today?
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Make sure all people are ensured equitable rights.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Travel everywhere! I love to visit national parks, in the U.S. and the world.
I DRIVE A: Blue Honda Ridgeline.
I WISH I DROVE A: I really enjoy driving my Honda.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Coconut creamer for my coffee.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: My grandmother. I would love to learn more about my family history.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
