AGE: Depends on the day.
OCCUPATION: State Pre-K Teacher at Tri-County Community Action Agency and a theatrical performer whenever there is an audience! I am also the president of the board of directors at the Granite Theatre.
RESIDENCE: Westerly.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Southern New Hampshire.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Being a wife, mother of two boys, three dogs, a full-time worker, a volunteer at the Granite Theatre where I run the education program, grant-writing, script-writing, directing a show and singing.
I COPED WITH THE PANDEMIC BY: Watching "Ru Paul's Drag Race," walking, singing and spending time with my family.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: My children ... when they behave. :)
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: To play Mrs. Lovett in "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street."
I ALWAYS WEAR: Lots of rings.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: A lounge singer.
MY HEROES ARE: Lucille Ball.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: Gabriel Garcia Marquez and Chinua Achebe.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: "The Complete World of Greek Mythology" by Richard Buxton, and "Zodiac Academy" by Caroline Peckham and Susanne Valenti.
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: "Never Gonna Get It," by En Vogue; "Lose Yourself," by Eminem; and "The Dance," by Garth Brooks.
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "Burlesque," "Bedazzled," and "The Whole Nine Yards."
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "Ru Paul's Drag Race," "48 Hours Mysteries," and "20/20 Mysteries."
FAVORITE RADIO STATION: 106.3
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Nachos and Oreos.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: Facebook.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Genuine and unsolicited kindness and humor.
PET PEEVES: Micromanagers, adult temper tantrums, strands of hair on bars of soap.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: "I'm hangin' in, hangin' out and hangin' on." — Tanya Tucker
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: My mother-in-law's backyard.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: Coffee ... oh, and my family too.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I remember almost everyone's birthday I know.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: You cannot control others, you can only control how you respond.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: Never complain about food you don't make yourself ... unless you paid for it.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Y'all better hang on: I don't like whining, divisive behavior or inequality. I love random acts of kindness, singing and accountability.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Known by those who really know me well. The second thing I would do would be to help someone else who needs it.
I DRIVE A: Blue 2009 Toyota Corolla.
I WISH I DROVE A: Purple and white VW Bus with a barn door.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Whole milk.
IF I COULD INVITE A FEW SPECIAL PEOPLE TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: My grandmothers, Dorothy and Judy.
