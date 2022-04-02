NAME: Jaime Wager.
AGE: 41.
OCCUPATION: I work at Johnson & Wales University with members of the military and students who are veterans and their families.
RESIDENCE: Ashaway.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: I was born in Westerly and raised and grew up in Ashaway. My husband, Tristan, daughter Sadie, and I actually live in my childhood home.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Last year I started on a health and fitness journey which has completely transformed my life. I have lost about 100 pounds! It is a constant learning curve, and I am navigating how to continue to evolve on this path, because it has been incredible so far.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Being my daughter Sadie’s mom.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: Doing the color announcing on a New York Yankees radio broadcast.
I ALWAYS CARRY/WEAR: Lip gloss. You can never have enough, and it can never be too sparkly — even if you see me wearing a mask, just know it is under there and it is shining away.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: A soap opera star. I have a flare for the dramatics!
MY HEROES ARE: My mom and dad, Nadine and Tom DiPaola.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: Lucy Maud Montgomery, Glennon Doyle, Mark Twain, Jane Austen.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: "Untamed" by Glennon Doyle, "Pride and Prejudice" by Jane Austen.
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: "Little Wing" by The Corrs, "Tear in Your Hand" by Tori Amos," "He is They Are" by Harry Connick Jr.
LAST THREE SONGS I ASKED ALEXA/PANDORA/SPOTIFY TO PLAY: "Monkey Man" by the Rolling Stones, "Excuse Me Miss" by Jay-Z , "Joy Of My Life" by Chris Stapleton.
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "The Godfather," "Sleepless in Seattle," "The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou."
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "Seinfeld," "The Ghost Whisperer," "Yellowstone," "Supernatural" and ... my husband, Tristan, and I also love watching "The Office" together.
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: As Chris DiPaola’s sister, WBLQ! I love the local programming, and every time I listen I am so proud of everything Chris has built. I also really like the podcast, "Two Girls One Ghost," because I love all things spooky.
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Anything Thai and chicken tikka masala.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok — I find social networking to be so fun and creative, and try to focus on the positives it brings to our lives.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Loyalty, honesty, non-judgmentalism and a hard work ethic. I come from a long line of folks who live(d) their lives this way, including my husband Tristan, who is one of the most genuine people I know. I see how important these traits are to those around us because it makes people feel valued, safe and cared for. We are working to instill these traits in our daughter as well.
PET PEEVES: Loud chewing! I think I have undiagnosed misophonia, where you can’t stand the sound of chewing or eating.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: When I was a kid I had some friends go through something very difficult and it weighed on me a lot. My dad always had the Bob Marley song "Three Little Birds" playing during that time. It was his very clever and sensitive way of teaching me the importance of the words; "Don’t worry about a thing, 'cause every little thing is gonna be alright." I still think about them now as an adult, and I am in awe of how my dad knew they were just the words I needed to hear.
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: So many things! The beach being the obvious answer, but boy, do I love Ashaway. It is an amazing historic village with kind people and charming houses. The Ashaway Free Library here is top-notch — they always offer fun and innovative programs to help kids get excited about reading. The history of Ashaway is super cool as well. Our house was built by an artist, who moved to California to pursue his art, which I think about often, because he put so many amazing details into our house. My aunt, Roxanne Ferraro, and I decorate my yard each season for the community to enjoy along with us. I feel like we get to share the dreams of our house builder by living in and honoring one of his creations.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: My family and friends. I have the best of the best around me and supporting me.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I can wiggle my ears and raise one eyebrow (DiPaola trait!).
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: My mom, Nadine, taught me that this world and life is the trial, and that once we get everything right here, is when we move on to heaven. Sometimes you may have to come back here to accomplish everything you need to — and while it may be the hard part — waiting for us afterwards is paradise with everyone we have ever loved. That is why it is so important to treat others well and do everything with your whole heart. My mom lives this way, and is always helping people behind the scenes without anyone knowing. I admire her so much.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: The only person you can control is yourself. To make any tough situation better, work on your reactions and actions.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Not to sound cliché, but I would let everyone see things through the eyes of others so that we would stop being judgmental and so hard on people who are different than we are. I think if we understood each other and felt more understood there would be less conflict and turmoil.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Retire my family and friends and donate money for schools and education. I think a lot of our world’s solutions lie with our children, and the place they spend the most time outside of the home is school. Giving more attention to our schools and education is the ultimate investment in our society and world.
I DRIVE A: New York Yankees blue 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe.
I WISH I DROVE A: I love my car, and wouldn’t trade it!
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Cheese! We are a cheese-loving family over here. And Soupy! I know where my loyalties lie.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: Jesus. He led His life as the ultimate example of loving EVERYONE no matter their race, relationship status, occupation, or standing. He taught us that if we all treat each other equally with kindness and forgiveness we can experience Heaven on Earth.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
