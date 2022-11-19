NAME: Jacqueline "Jackie" Werth Moore.
AGE: 61.
OCCUPATION: Owner, the General Stanton Inn.
RESIDENCE: Green Hill Beach, South Kingstown.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Born in Palo Alto, California, raised in Orange, Connecticut.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Renovating and reviving the guest rooms at the General Stanton Inn.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Helping elderly members of my Bible study group learn to connect on Zoom when COVID struck so we could all continue to meet.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: Travel is always on top. Since I haven't been anywhere in Asia yet, I'd like to go to Vietnam.
I ALWAYS CARRY: A tape measure in my purse.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: An artist, but my sister was much better so I didn't pursue it.
MY HEROES ARE: People who serve in the Armed Forces.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: J.R.R. Tolkien and C.S. Lewis.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: The Bible and my Kindle (which has all my other books!).
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: "Wonderous Story" by "Yes; "Don't Stop me Now" by Queen and "Drink of Water" by Ambrosia.
LAST THREE SONGS I ASKED ALEXA/PANDORA/SPOTIFY TO PLAY: "Here Comes My Girl" by Tom Petty; "Happy Anniversary" by Little River Band; and "Southern Cross" by Crosby, Stills and Nash.
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "Lord of the Rings," "The Chronicles of Riddick" and "It's a Wonderful Life."
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "Jeopardy!"
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: "The Message."
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Lay's potato chips.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: Facebook. But I'm bad at it. I don't like that social media has become so important.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Honesty, hard work and kindness.
PET PEEVES: Long-winded phone messages and robo calls.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: "He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more ...." — Rev. 21:4.
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: The sight, sound and smell of waves hitting the shore.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: My kids, Robert, Jonathan and Sarah; my husband, David; my cat, Caviar; books and music.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I danced ballet for 12 years.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: Listen to advice from everyone but follow your own head and heart.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: See above.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Be awesome! And make kindness a priority in our society.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Drink a bottle of champagne and pay off my mortgage.
I DRIVE A: Light blue 2008 Saab 93T convertible.
I WISH I DROVE: A butter yellow 2022 Saab convertible.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Cheese.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: Mary Magdalene.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.