NAME: Hilary Pierce.
AGE: 58. Is this really relevant? (wink)
OCCUPATION: Curator and president of Art Collector's Athenaem ... we provide curatorial services and digital archives for private fine art collectors.
RESIDENCE: Currently nomadic but I have a home in the mid-Atlantic and the Berkshires.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Portland and Poland Springs, Maine, and Stockbridge, Massachusetts.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Preparing a marvelous exhibition on the visionary work of Barbara Shermund which will open at the United Theatre’s gallery on July 28. “Feminine Wiles: The Art of Barbara Shermund” will showcase 26 original works and ephemera by Shermund, who captured the energy and lifestyle of American women from the 1920s-40s. She was an influencer in her time and wrote her own content addressing women’s rights, women in the workplace, maternity, body image, aging, dating, marriage and sexuality.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Staying with my son, Nate, and caring for him and advocating for him in an overburdened hospital in the height of COVID as he recovered from a ruptured appendix that nearly took his life. It was as close to an apocalyptic experience as I ever want to deal with again. Nurses deserve combat pay.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: Traveling anywhere, including Rome and Barcelona with my beloved partner.
I ALWAYS CARRY/WEAR: Hope and a smile.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: A ballet dancer. I was too tall.
MY HEROES ARE: My mother — who was born in 1930, raised 5 children, and was a successful entrepreneur — and any woman who has juggled a family and a career.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: Rumi, Steinbeck.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: "My Travels With Charley" by John Steinbeck; "All About Love: New Visions" by Bell Hooks.
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: "Forbidden Colors" by Ryuchi Sacramento, "Rose Quartz" by Toro Y Moi and "Bizarre Love Triangle" by New Order.
LAST THREE SONGS I ASKED ALEXA/PANDORA/SPOTIFY TO PLAY: Anything by Dope Lemon, anything by Chet Baker and anything by Ryuchi Sacamoto.
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "Philadelphia Story," George Cukor; "Age of Innocence," Martin Scorcese, "Marie Antionette," Sophia Copola; "Royal Tenenbaums," Wes Anderson; "Sense and Sensibility," Ang Lee. I am so sorry I missed the Ang Lee talk at the United! Wow! Sorry can't choose only three.
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: TV is so ephemeral, but my favorite series are: "DICKINSON" on Apple TV, "Gentleman Jack" on HBO and "Versailles" on Canal+.
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: TED Talks. I don't follow podcasts but listen to any radio station playing alternative, indie, funk, soul and 80s, but mostly I listen to Spotify.
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Good Ramen, fresh fruit. Is Harney and Sons Earl Grey Tea a food?
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: Insta and Facebook.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Intelligence, kindness and humor ... not necessarily in that order.
PET PEEVES: Talking loudly on cell phones with ear buds in public places, and taking videos of live performances.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: "Life is short, art is long." — Hippocrates. It was repeated by many artists and writers, including Seneca, Geoffrey Chaucer, Goethe, Longfellow and Browning.
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: My world has no corners thank God, it's a through space ....
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: My significant other, my family, my closest friends and my beloved son, Nate.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I cannot watch horror movies or excessively violent films. I am way too much of a sponge for anything visual. I believe everything I see at some level.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: Breathe.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: Breathe.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Try not to rule the world.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Complain about the taxes ... then I would invest, give and travel as much as possible.
I DRIVE A: 2018 Mazda CX-5, 1983 Mercedes 240D 1983 I call "Bluebird."
I WISH I DROVE A: 1969 Mercedes 280SL Pagoda.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Eggs, Lillet Blanc, yogurt, Brie ... all white stuff. Lol
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: Just one? I like a dinner party Katherine Hepburn, Dorothy Parker, Coco Chanel ... and of course Barbara Shermund.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
