NAME: Heather Picazio.
AGE: 57.
OCCUPATION: Children’s book author, executive assistant.
RESIDENCE: Mystic.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Waterford.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Promoting my book "Mystington" (www.mystington.com).
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Traveling in both VP and presidential elections.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: Going back to Italy.
I ALWAYS WEAR: A watch. I can’t go without one.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: An archaeologist.
MY HEROES ARE: My parents, Bud and Beverly Picazio.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: Jane Austen, F. Scott Fitzgerald, Jeff Benedict.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: "Mystington," of course!
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: "Music for a Sushi Restaurant" by Harry Styles, "About Damn Time" by Lizzo, "Thousand Miles" by Miley Cyrus/Brandi Carlile.
LAST THREE SONGS I ASKED ALEXA/PANDORA/SPOTIFY TO PLAY: "Summer Highland Falls" by Billy Joel, "Kid Charlemagne" by Steely Dan, "It’s a Beautiful Day" by Michael Bublé.
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "Casablanca," "Bridesmaids," "The Godfather."
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "Deadline White House" and anything on HGTV.
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: "Smartless," with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett.
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Thin-crust pizza.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: Facebook, Instagram.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Honesty, integrity, and kindness.
PET PEEVES: Mean people, dishonesty, and tardiness.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: "In the depth of winter, I finally learned that within me there lay an invincible summer." — Albert Camus.
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: Our community, beaches, architecture, and fabulous restaurants.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: My friends and family.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I play the drums. Oh, and I drove a car in Michelle Obama’s motorcade, twice!
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: Respect your elders.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: Never give up.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Stop all animal cruelty.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Disconnect my phone (kidding). I would help out friends and family.
I DRIVE A: White 2015 Subaru Outback.
I WISH I DROVE A: Still a Subaru but maybe update to an EV.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Food for my Chihuahua, Romeo.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: Frank Sinatra.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
