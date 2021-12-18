AGE: 31
OCCUPATION: Deputy executive director at the Chorus of Westerly.
RESIDENCE: Charlestown.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Pawcatuck.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Prepping for a fantastic holiday season of performances here at the Chorus of Westerly and planning for the coming year.
I COPED WITH THE PANDEMIC BY: Starting a vegetable garden and getting a puppy.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Building our family and home together with my husband, John … we just welcomed our first child in May!
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: Travel more … Scotland is at the top of my travel bucket list.
I ALWAYS CARRY/WEAR: A water bottle and my phone.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: A book publisher … I love copy editing.
MY HEROES ARE: My parents (Darren and Beth Stewart) and my late grandparents (Joseph and Ann-Marie Trebisacci).
FAVORITE AUTHORS: Malcolm Gladwell, Shel Silverstein and Jane Austen.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: "Untamed" by Glennon Doyle and "Super Baby Food" by Ruth Yaron.
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: “Go Your Own Way” by Fleetwood Mac, “Little of Your Love” by HAIM, and any song by Lake Street Dive.
LAST THREE SONGS I ASKED ALEXA/PANDORA/SPOTIFY TO PLAY: “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot like Christmas” performed by Michael Bublé, “Shouldn’t Matter but It Does” by John Mayer, and “The Itsy-Bitsy Spider” by the Baby Einstein Music Box Orchestra.
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "Elf," "The Birdcage" and "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga." I love to laugh.
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "Yellowstone," "The Great," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "Barry" and "Brooklyn 99."
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: I love podcasts! My current favorites are “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend,” “Wait, Wait … Don’t Tell Me” and “Healthier Together.”
TOP COMFORT FOOD: BBQ Mac & Cheese from The Mew’s Tavern in Wakefield.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: Instagram.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Kindness, attention to detail and drive.
PET PEEVES: When drivers don’t use their turn signals ... and those who blatantly ignore science.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: “From tiny seeds grow mighty trees.”
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: It really is a community in every sense of the word.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: My amazing family and friends, coffee and my day planner.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I absolutely love interior design and want to pursue a certificate in it in the future.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: “Don’t just present the problem … also present a solution.” Thank you, Susette Tibus!
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: I borrowed it from Retta (Parks & Recreation): “Treat yourself.”
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: I’m not sure I love the term “rule” but I would assemble a team of experts in their respective fields to help … no one person “rules” alone.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Pay off student loans and mortgages for our family and friends and establish a family foundation to fund those causes most dear to us.
I DRIVE A: Gray 2019 Subaru Outback.
I WISH I DROVE A: Ford F100 from the 1960s.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Fresh eggs from our chickens (we have six!) and oat milk.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: Our dear family friend, the Honorable Michael Mack, who passed away last month … he was incredible company and always gave constructive, fair and meaningful advice.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
