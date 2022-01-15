NAME: Gina Marie Picard.
AGE: 45.
OCCUPATION: Superintendent of the Chariho Regional School District.
RESIDENCE: Town of North Providence.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: North Providence — home of the Cougars.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Leading a school district through a pandemic.
I’VE BEEN COPING WITH THE PANDEMIC BY: Having family game nights, family dinners, creating funny family dance videos and enjoying the outdoors with my dog, Prince.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: My three amazing children — Patrick, Ashley and Arianna — who make me proud every day.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: An Alaskan cruise and a trip to Italy.
I ALWAYS CARRY: My father’s Mass card in my purse.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: A pediatrician. I loved working with children and I also loved science.
MY HERO IS: My father, the late William G. Floriani, who passed away three-and-a-half years ago.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: Jane Austin and Stan Lee.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: "Adaptive Leadership," "Dare to Lead" and "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child."
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: "So Far and Broken" by Olafar Arnald and "Elephant in the Room" by Richard Walters. These were my oldest daughter’s last three solos before she headed off to college and they bring me great joy, as they are beautiful and the memories hold a special place in my heart.
LAST THREE SONGS I ASKED ALEXA TO PLAY: "Alexander Hamilton," "Wait For It" and "Who lives, Who Dies, Who Tells Your Story," all from the Hamilton Soundtrack.
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "Saving Mr. Banks," "When Harry Met Sally" and "Avengers End Game" — I do enjoy Marvel and Disney movies.
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "Man in the Arena," "Big Bang Theory," "Young Sheldon," "Friends," "The Crown," and "Stranger Things."
FAVORITE RADIO STATION: I listen to Lite 105 and I especially like to listen to Amy Pontes whenever I get the chance.
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Dark chocolate — especially when I had my third child. My youngest loves Hershey’s and I think it is due to the chocolate cravings.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: I am on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter but I am someone who posts but does not scroll. I mostly use Facebook and Instagram to keep in touch with family and friends in New England, Florida, Texas and New Jersey and Twitter for more education-related content.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Kindness, respect, commitment and perseverance.
PET PEEVES: Pessimism and people who talk during movies or plays.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: I have two: “When you believe in a thing, believe in it all the way, implicitly and unquestionably." — Walt Disney; and "Write it on your heart that every day is the best day in the year." — Ralph Waldo Emerson.
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: As a Patriots fan being so close to Gillette Stadium and being able to attend Patriots games with my son, including playoff games and three AFC Championships. Also having the opportunity to meet Robert Kraft, Andre Tippett, Kyle Van Noy, Rex Burkhead, Nate Solder, Devin McCourty, Mathew Slater, Rob Ninkovich and Lawyer Milloy.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: My family. My husband, Patrick; my children, Patrick, Ashley and Arianna; my sister, Lynn Fonatine, and my dog, Prince.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I am a Disney enthusiast and I love to bake.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: Remember everyone has an opinion and you cannot make everyone happy. So work hard and try your best and find peace in knowing you tried your best.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: Be kind to yourself. You cannot ensure everyone is OK unless you are OK. Self-care is key.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Pay educators the same as professional athletes.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Make sure my family is taken care of and support Alzheimer’s and cancer research.
I DRIVE A: Black GMC Terrain and a red Chevy Malibu.
I WISH I DROVE A: Tesla.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Coffee Milk and Del’s Lemonade.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: This is tough but I would say Tom Brady. As a lifelong Patriots fan, I watched the heartbreak each year my dad endured when the Patriots could barely win a game. When Tom Brady became the quarterback it was when my son was born and my dad always said my son was the lucky charm for a team we loved. The month after my father passed my son went to training camp and was able to get Tom Brady to sign his Tom Brady card and it truly felt like it was a sign. At least that is what I choose to believe. Having the chance to meet Tom Brady and share these moments would be a gift. We do have it on video, so for now that will have to be enough.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.