AGE: 58.
OCCUPATION: Insurance agency owner.
RESIDENCE: Westerly.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Westerly.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Dealing with the implications of COVID-19 like everyone else.
I AM COPING WITH LIFE IN THE AGE OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC BY: Who said I am coping?
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: My kids and the fact that I've had two wonderful partners in my life; Angie and Jen.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: A golf trip to Ireland with my good friends.
I ALWAYS CARRY: Cell phone and keys.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: A major league baseball player.
MY HEROES ARE: No heroes, just a lot of people I respect and admire.
FAVORITE AUTHOR: James Patterson.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: "The President is Missing," by James Patterson.
SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: Everything BUT country.
FAVORITE MOVIE: "Shawshank Redemption" and "Step Brothers."
FAVORITE TV SHOW: "Seinfeld."
FAVORITE RADIO SHOW: Chris "Mad Dog" Russo.
FAVORITE SONG/GENRE OF MUSIC: Old school rap and '90s grunge.
FAVORITE COMFORT FOOD: Pizza.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I USE MOSTLY: None!
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Accountability — when people take responsibility for their own actions and sincerity — if you give someone your word, you have to always come through.
PET PEEVES: Impatience and misspelled words.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: "Get busy living or get busy dying." — Stephen King.
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: The tight-knit community we live in.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: My family.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I'm deathly afraid of heights but went skydiving on my 50th birthday and loved it!
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: "Always do what's best for your client without thinking of what's best for you."
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: Just be kind.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Do what's best for mankind and the environment without any politics involved.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Pay off all the debts for my family and close friends.
I DRIVE A: Blue 2019 Infiniti QX50.
I WISH I DROVE A: 2021 Tesla — it's a rocket!
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Me!
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: My late wife, Angie. We have a lot to catch up on.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
