AGE: 45.
OCCUPATION: Paraprofessional, Westerly Transition Academy, and assistant baseball coach at Wheeler High School.
RESIDENCE: Westerly.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Westerly.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Doing projects around the houses and helping my niece, Gigi, with her summer math packet.
I AM COPING WITH LIFE IN THE AGE OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC BY: Trying to go for daily walks to stay fit and keeping busy.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Completing the 2009 Philadelphia Half-Marathon when — thanks to the help of the Westerly community — I raised money for the American Cancer Society.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: Attend a baseball game at Wrigley Field.
I ALWAYS CARRY: My wallet and my keys. Pretty basic but that's it.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: A sports play-by-play broadcast announcer.
MY HEROES ARE: My mom, Gerry McVeigh, for always having the courage to let me try different things and for being a strong and loving woman who loves her children unconditionally; my father, the late Frank Abate Sr., for always putting my needs ahead of his own and for giving me the gift of laughter, which I use to cope during difficult times; my grandfather, the late John Fusaro, for being very giving with his time and showing me the value of helping others; and my grandmother, the late Millie Fusaro, for showing me her strong faith and her generosity in caring for others. I've had many people help me through the years, but these are the four who shaped who I am today. They are not only heroes but friends and were always there when I needed them most.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: Wally Lamb.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: "This," by Frank MCourt, and "The Mental A, B, Cs of Pitching," by H. A. Dorfman.
SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: I still use CDs. Kenny Rogers is my number one guy but I like anything from the '80s.
FAVORITE MOVIE: "Rocky."
FAVORITE TV SHOW: NFL football and Red Sox baseball (when they're playing!).
FAVORITE RADIO SHOW: Everything on WBLQ. They do a great job.
FAVORITE SONG/GENRE OF MUSIC: "The Gambler," Kenny Rogers, country.
FAVORITE COMFORT FOOD: Ice cream.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I USE MOSTLY: I do have a Facebook account to see photos of nieces and nephews but I really don't use social media much.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Honesty, kindness and hard work.
PET PEEVES: When people who show lack of respect and when people are unkind.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: "Courage is being full of fear and saddling up anyway." — John Wayne
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: The people and the traditions.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: My family, my friends and baseball.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I am a lifelong pro wrestling fan thanks to my cousin, the late Francis Giorno.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: Rest if you must, but don't quit.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: Failure can be a good teacher.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Resign right away because I wouldn't be good at the job ... I think too much with my heart.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Probably help my family with their finances and then give to an education-based charity that promotes education for all.
I DRIVE A: 2005 blue Toyota Highlander.
I WISH I DROVE A: A Toyota Tundra ... but I do miss my Ford Ranger.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Plenty of food and milk.
IF I COULD INVITE A GROUP OF PEOPLE TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: My heroes, mentioned above, and my stepfather, the late Arthur McVeigh, and his grandchildren (my nieces and nephews), so he could get a chance to meet them, and my paternal grandparents, the late Joseph and Rosalie Abate. We'd all get together at the old Angelo's Fish and Chips on Oak Street, which my grandmother operated with her sister Virginia Giorno, for roughly 40 years.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
