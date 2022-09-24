NAME: Evie Cofone.
AGE: 72.
OCCUPATION: Registered nurse (retired from Kent Hospital).
RESIDENCE: Westerly.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Westerly.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Planning the Dante Society Anna Turrisi cooking demonstration in memory of Angie Smith. Angie lovingly planned this event for the society for many years along with John Ventilato. Chef Jamie Finkelstein and the students in the Culinary Arts Program at Westerly High School will present the demonstration and serve a tasty sample of the menu. The event is on Oct. 6 at 6 p.m. at the Calabrese Club. Tickets are available at Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce, $20, or online by credit card at our new website: https://dantesocietywesterly.org/.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Raising our three children, who have given us three beautiful little families.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: Celebrating our 50th wedding anniversary next year.
I ALWAYS WEAR: An infinity bracelet that I received from my Salve Regina College classmates when I retired. We all have the same one.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: A nurse.
MY HEROES ARE: My Nani, Angelina Cofone.
FAVORITE AUTHOR: Dr. Seuss.
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: Lidia Bastianich and "America’s Test Kitchen."
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "My Cousin Vinny," "M.A.S.H.," "My Fair Lady."
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: ‘60s Gold channel on Sirius Radio
TOP COMFORT FOOD: A bowl of homemade pasta e ceci with Parmesan cheese.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: Facebook.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Being organized.
PET PEEVES: Wasting food and phones ringing in church or during a show.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: This too, shall pass.
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: The beach and downtown.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: Chocolate.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME. I have driven a motorcycle, a stick shift and a tractor-trailer.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: “Let me do it, you’ll kill yourself.” — from my husband, Steve.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: Hold on when you go down some stairs.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Get rid of big plastic packaging at the big box stores.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Name a nature preserve after my parents, Charlie and Gilda Cofone.
I DRIVE A: White 2012 Acura TSX wagon.
I WISH I DROVE A: Same car only newer. They are not made anymore.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Blueberries.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: My brother, the late Charlie Cofone. My sister, Carol, and I used to talk with him for hours.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
