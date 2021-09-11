AGE: Old enough to know better, but young enough to try anyway.
OCCUPATION: Educator, president at New England Science & Sailing Foundation.
RESIDENCE: Pawcatuck.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Peoria, IL and Bennington, VT.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: NESS summer programming, rehabbing an 1875 Victorian house, sailing as much as possible.
I COPED WITH THE PANDEMIC BY: Getting married, taking a new job, moving from D.C. to Pawcatuck, getting a third dog, and setting up the house — it was a great year!
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Although not my accomplishment alone, without a doubt my daughter (age 16 going on 28) is my greatest accomplishment — proving once again that our best futures may be found in our children.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: So many things vie for the “top” of my list, but the experience that most consistently surfaces ahead of all others is a trip to Monaco for the F1 race.
I ALWAYS CARRY/WEAR: Vans on my feet, Omega on my wrist, and a small folding knife in my pocket.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: Architect, lawyer, artist, philosopher — and, since growing up is highly overrated and I’ve mightily resisted that state, there is still time.
MY HEROES ARE: My father, Papa. When confronted with a fork in my life journey, I always ask myself, “What would Papa do?”
FAVORITE AUTHORS: Willa Cather, Isak Dinesen, James Baldwin, Richard Stark.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: NONE! Currently on my Kindle, though, is "Cool Hand Luke" by Donn Pearce.
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: There’s a constant rotation, but currently, Janis Joplin, War and Bob Marley.
LAST THREE SONGS I ASKED ALEXA/PANDORA/SPOTIFY TO PLAY: NONE! I’m a vinyl guy.
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: In order first to third: "Casablanca," "Citizen Kane" and "Naked City."
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: Not a big TV watcher.
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: XM Classic Vinyl.
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Mac and cheese with bacon.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: The local coffee shop, sometimes the grocery store, often Cars and Coffee at the Stonington Pizza Palace parking lot.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: The Boy Scouts top playlist — honesty and trustworthiness, plus directness and kindness.
PET PEEVES: Inconsiderate people, the incorrect use of “moot” and “their,” “there” and “they’re” and “to,” “two” and “too,” and confusing “utilize” for “use.”
FAVORITE QUOTATION: “In the sweetness of friendship let there be laughter, and sharing of pleasures. For in the dew of little things the heart finds its morning and is refreshed.” — Khalil Gibran
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: Is that I am constantly discovering something new and delightful.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: The love and company of my wife, Dawn.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I raced motorcycles and I occasionally smoke Dominican cigars.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: Don’t race motorcycles or get any tattoos. Actually, the best advice I ever got was from my father who told me: “Always help if you’re able, no matter the help needed.”
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: Be your authentic self all the time in all circumstances.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Ask the world to return to the Golden Rule — Treat others as you wish to be treated — and its corollary, Gandhi’s “Be the change you wish to see.”
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Endow NESS, create a foundation, practice humility and gratitude as much as possible.
I DRIVE A: Blue 2019 Audi TTS.
I WISH I DROVE A: A blue 2019 Audi TTS (There’s that pesky “gratitude” notion again.)
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Tonic water for mixing gin and tonics on a hot summer afternoon.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: My grandfather. He is the single greatest influence in my life (among many great influences) and he passed when I was young. I would love to have the opportunity for the adult me to have a conversation with the grandfather from my memories.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.