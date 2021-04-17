AGE: 38.
OCCUPATION: Mom/co-founder of the Akomawt Educational Initiative.
RESIDENCE: Hope Valley.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Central Arizona.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: So many exciting projects! A few: Writing a research document for a feature-length documentary about Native histories and contemporary tribal nations in Connecticut; co-directing the Upstander Academy, an intensive professional development for educators; and serving on the Chariho Anti Racism Task Force.
I AM COPING WITH LIFE IN THE AGE OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC BY: Prayer, so much prayer. Leaning emotionally and spiritually on my family and friends across the country. Doing home renovations and improvements with my husband because we. are. always. here.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Ten years of marriage to my best friend and our four beautiful children (ages 2, 4, 6, 8).
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: A trip to India!
I ALWAYS CARRY: Tádídíín (corn pollen).
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: Lawyer by day, barrel racer by night.
MY HEROES ARE: My Diné (Navajo) maternal grandparents, my White Earth Ojibwe paternal grandmother and my Choctaw/Chickasaw paternal grandfather — they gave us our humanity: culture, language, kinship and relationship with homeland and God.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: Roxane Gay, Salman Rushdie, Louise Erdrich, Leslie Marmon Silko and Frantz Fanon.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: "Black Futures," by Jenna Wortham and Kimberly Drew and "Why You Can’t Teach United States History Without American Indians," edited by Susan Sleeper-Smith, Julianna Barr, Jean M. O’Brien, Nancy Shoemaker and Scott Manning Stevens.
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: "Come and Get Your Love," by Redbone; "Girls in the Hood," by Megan Thee Stallion; and "Ocean Front Property" by George Strait.
LAST THREE SONGS I SELECTED ON SPOTIFY: “Already” by Beyonce and Shatta Wale, “I Can’t Tell You Why” by The Eagles and “Damage” by H.E.R.
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "The Godfather," "The Godfather II" (NOT "Godfather III," I cannot emphasize that enough) and "Selena."
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: The Real Housewives of anywhere. Anything from the brilliant mind of Andy Cohen.
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS: I listen to mostly podcasts: "Sinisterhood," "Moms Don’t have Time to Read Books," "Best Friends" and "Criminal."
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Indian food.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I USE MOSTLY: The 'Gram.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Humility, kindness, compassion, empathy.
PET PEEVES: When I can’t get a good seat for the Narragansett Indian Church service during August Meeting.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: “Let us put our minds together and see what life we can make for our children.” — Hunkpapa Lakota Chief Sitting Bull
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: The commitment to education in K-12 schools and higher learning ... and Dunkin' Donuts.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: Caffeine, all day everyday, in all its forms, from espresso to extra extra light and sweet.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I am a makeup dupe expert. Anything you buy at Sephora, I can find at CVS.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: Drink more water.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: Raise your children with the full understanding that our love for our Indigenous cultures is more powerful than any colonial system.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Want to deconstruct a power system where only one person ruled the world.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Build a sustainable home for me and my extended Ojibwe, Chickasaw, Apsáalooke and Narragansett kin in my homeland, on the Navajo Nation, Arizona.
I DRIVE A: Grey 2015 Honda Odyssey.
I WISH I DROVE A: 1995 Ford F150.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: A bag of untouched spinach.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: Our forever first lady, style icon and model of grace and intellect, Michelle O.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.