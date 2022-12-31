NAME: Ellie Coffey
AGE: 57
OCCUPATION: University of Connecticut administrative specialist, volunteer, artist, avid gardener.
RESIDENCE: Pawcatuck.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Northeastern Pennsylvania, outside of Wilkes-Barre.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Planning the Regenerative Agriculture Weekend at the Westerly Armory and a stained-glass window of honeybees.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Raising my two daughters to be strong women who make the world a better place.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: To have a fruit orchard and productive cold frames.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: A mother and a happy wife.
MY HEROES ARE: John Kempf, an Amish farmer who, when he noticed traditional methods weren’t working, scoured the internet, read the research and revamped his whole approach to farming. Amazed at what he saw, he is passionate about letting everyone know. He has set a goal to have the world using regen ag methods by 2040 so there will be enough food for the ever-growing population. I admire his drive for knowledge, his ability to apply it, his kindness in sharing all he knows, and his ability to translate difficult, multi-faceted concepts into understandable and interesting bits. I applaud his quest to help all of humankind by helping the soil. Locally, my hero is Craig Floyd, a charismatic farmer (and much more) full of encouragement for others. He is a down-to-earth and eyes-up-to-the-sky kind of guy.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: Annie Proulx, Stephen Harrod Buhner, Yotam Ottolenghi.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHTSTAND: "Stalin’s Peasants" by Sheila Fitzpatrick and "Braiding Sweetgrass" by Robin Wall Kimmerer.
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: "Harmony Hall" by Vampire Weekend, "I Wish" by Eddie Vedder, "Saw Lightning" by Beck.
LAST THREE SONGS I ASKED ALEXA/PANDORA/SPOTIFY TO PLAY: "Struttin’" by Thumpasaurus, "December, 1963" by Frankie Vallie, "I Need You" by Jon Batiste.
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "Shawshank Redemption," "Wild Target," "It’s a Wonderful Life."
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "Psych," "Sherlock (BBC)," "Parks and Rec."
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: John Kempf, "Regenerative Farming."
TOP COMFORT FOOD: 80% dark chocolate.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: I just joined Facebook, but I don’t do much.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Intelligence, dependability, humor.
PET PEEVES: Unpunctuality.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: Strong people stand up for themselves, but stronger people stand up for others.
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: The positivity, whether you are in a group or alone in the natural areas our community has done well to preserve.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: Boisterous times with fellow pickleball and volleyball players and quiet times with fellow quilters, crafters and hikers, especially my husband.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I cannot keep a beat.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: Know that once you get to know people, you will learn that everyone is weird in their own way.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: Eat more garlic.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Hire millions of non-greedy people.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Give it away after buying a heated greenhouse that would have room for a lap pool.
I DRIVE A: White 2013 Honda.
I WISH I DROVE A: A butter yellow Smart car or a black Porsche Carrera.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Lots of vegetables and Pecorino cheese.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: Chuck Royce so I could thank him for how much he has given to our area.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
