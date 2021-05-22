AGE: 55
OCCUPATION: Executive director of the Stonington Historical Society.
RESIDENCE: Stonington.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Born in Philadelphia, raised all over, grew up in Stonington.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Reinstalling exhibits at the Lighthouse Museum.
I AM COPING WITH LIFE IN THE AGE OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC BY: Going back to graduate school.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: It seems a little weird to call my children accomplishments but they’re all pretty great.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: Machu Picchu.
I ALWAYS CARRY/WEAR: A wishbone necklace my husband gave me and reading glasses.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: An Air Force pilot like my Dad.
MY HEROES ARE: All the mothers, grandmothers, sisters, and daughters in my family.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: I am not sure that I have one ... the Bronte sisters, Geraldine Brooks, Andrea Barret, E.B. White, and Laurel Thatcher Ulrich all come to mind.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: "Sunday Suppers at Lucques" by Suzanne Goin, "The Hemingses of Monticello" by Annette Gordon Reed, "Dinner in French" by Melissa Clark, "Hamnet" by Maggie O’Farrell, and "Death Comes for the Archbishop" by Willa Cather.
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: I just let it play whatever it wants to.
LAST THREE SONGS I SELECTED ON SPOTIFY: No Spotify for me.
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: Anything with Katherine Hepburn, "Raising Arizona" and maybe "The Godfather."
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: I am enjoying "VEEP," "Top Chef" and the "Great British Baking Show."
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: NPR, "The Kitchen Sisters," "Louder than a Riot," "This American Life" and "Story Corps."
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Macaroni and cheese.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I USE MOSTLY: Instagram and Facebook.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Wit, integrity, eloquence, ingenuity.
PET PEEVES: Missing serial commas, bad manners, and willful ignorance.
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: Salt water.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: A garden, dogs and cats and books.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: If I told you then you would know everything.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: Let it go.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: Let it go.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Make health care universal.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Make a donation to the Stonington Historical Society to fund a much-needed addition to the Lighthouse Museum.
I DRIVE A: Black GLC 43.
I WISH I DROVE A: I’m good.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Carrots, cheddar cheese, and something rotting in the vegetable drawer.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: Great grandmother.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.