NAME: Liz Tolmie.
AGE: 44.
OCCUPATION: Administrative director of service line development at South County Health.
RESIDENCE: Westerly.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Westerly!
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Quite a few exciting projects for South County Health! The past few years in health care have been challenging to say the least. Despite the challenges, South County Health has continued to work on expanding service offerings and improving access both in new geographies and in digital environments. The success we have had speaks to the amazing team of people at South County Health and their unwavering dedication to patients. Stay tuned ... there are more exciting things to come!
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Without a doubt, my son. He is just really this amazing human and he makes me proud every day.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: A trip to Italy.
I ALWAYS CARRY: Some form of Chapstick or lip gloss.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: A teacher.
MY HEROES ARE: I have to say my Nonnie, Rosa Vocatura. She has been gone for almost 30 years, yet to this day people frequently reminisce about her (and her cooking!). It just speaks to what an amazing woman she was. She had this beautiful smile and a quiet strength about her (not to mention she raised 10 children!). She left an amazing legacy behind. I like to think I got my strength from her.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: Colleen Hoover, Harlan Coban.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: “All Your Perfects” by Colleen Hoover and “Professional Troublemaker," by Luvvie Ajayi Jones.
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: Really anything by Luke Combs right now.
LAST THREE SONGS I ASKED ALEXA/PANDORA/SPOTIFY TO PLAY: “Soul” by Lee Brice, “Hey Look Ma, I Made It” by Panic! At The Disco, “Just Give Me A Reason” by Pink.
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "Steel Magnolias," "Wonder" and "Good Will Hunting."
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "Friends," "Schitt’s Creek," "The Office" ... I like to keep it light.
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: I usually leave it on Cat Country 98.1.
TOP COMFORT FOOD: I feel like I would get kicked out of the family if I didn’t say pizza ... but it really is pizza (and French fries).
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: Instagram.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Honesty, a good sense of humor and kindness (be nice people!).
PET PEEVES: When people are persistently late!
FAVORITE QUOTATION: “You don’t have to see the whole staircase, just take the first step.” — Martin Luther King Jr.
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: I do love being near the beaches but I have to say I love our little downtown area. There is so much to do and it is just a fun place to hang out.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: I have the best friends and family. Not sure what I would do without “my people.”
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I have a serious fear of heights yet force myself to do things like zip-lining off of cliffs or plunging hundreds of feet on a sky coaster … each time I think it will resolve my fear. It doesn’t.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: “You are accountable for your own happiness. If something is making you unhappy, change it!”
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: I truly believe everything happens for a reason and there is something to learn from every situation.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: No kid would ever have to worry about having the basics like food, shelter or clothes ... and I would make walking slow (especially in a crowded place) a fineable offense.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Cross travel to Italy off of my bucket list and then continue to fill my passport up!
I DRIVE A: Gray 2020 Nissan.
I WISH I DROVE A: Lately I have been wishing I drove a pickup truck.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Polar Seltzer. I probably get a little too excited over the release of their seasonal flavors.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: My dad. I barely got to know him (and of course my Nonnie would be there because she was awesome and she’d make her meatballs!).
