AGE: 56 on Feb. 2.
OCCUPATION: Music professor at the University of Rhode Island and music composer.
RESIDENCE: Westerly ... near the Town Forest.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Born in Nancy, France, and raised in Grenoble, France.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Composing a piece using refugees and migration as a theme with texts written by refugees or asylum seekers; organizing the May3 Contemporary Music Festival at URI; preparing my classes and graduate seminars; caring for my parents long-distance; trying to get rid of superfluous paraphernalia and worrying about the health of the planet and social justice 24/7.
I ENJOY SPENDING MY TIME: Reading, hiking, being with friends and family, discovering new places, new countries, skiing, being at the sea, being in the mountains, watching good movies, cooking nice food, shopping, listening to music, attending concerts, ballets, opera and playing and cuddling with my dog Zeitl (who is named after one of the daughters in "Fiddler on the Roof.")
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: My two beautiful, terrific and assertively independent children, Anabel and Noam, and being selected to participate in the prestigious Electronic Music Institute in Paris in 1995 (they award 10 scholarships every year to only 10 candidates from all around the world).
I’D LIKE TO BE REMEMBERED FOR: Making a difference through my teaching, my accessibility and thoughtfulness, and hopefully for the little daily efforts I put into trying to save the planet, polluting less, saving energy, recycling the best I can and composting.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: To travel around the world beginning with South America (Peru, Brazil and Galapagos in particular) then to Africa, Southeast Asia, Antarctica, Australia; to save our planet; to read beautiful world literature and to write a book of my own ... or a set of short novels.
I ALWAYS CARRY: My worries about the world, my life, my work, my children, and the planet ... sometimes buried deep in my heart, other times resurfacing very clearly in my consciousness.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: A hairdresser when I was 9, then, a sort of fairy who saves the world, and later, a linguist who would speak dozens of languages (like my paternal grandfather).
PEOPLE WHO HAVE MOST INFLUENCED ME: My parents (culture, literature, love of nature, and respect of my choices); my very old-fashioned elementary school teacher (for moral values, virtues, obedience, respect of the authority); my best friends from high school and the IRCAM Cursus for making me appreciate the value of friendship (and the benefit of relaxing once in a while); many of my music teachers because they have taught me what I know; and my children for teaching me to accept that it is okay not to be a perfect mother.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: Emile Zola, Paul Auster, Gabriel Garcia Marquez and Boris Vian.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: "The Outlaw Ocean," by Ian Urbina; "Dialogs," by Platoon; "Bluebeard," by Kurt Vonnegut; and "The Rest Is Noise," by Alex Ross.
I AM LISTENING TO: NPR on my way to and from work, and at home I listen to music by Debussy, Ravel, Strauss, and other 20th-century composers like Bartok, Stravinsky, Copland, Ives, Poulenc, Satie, Crumb, Boulez, Berg, Schoenberg, Ligeti, Lutoslawski and Berio.
FAVORITE MOVIE: “The Big Lebowski."
LAST MOVIE WATCHED: "Who You Think I Am” by Safy Nebbou, in the plane on my way back from France last week.
FAVORITE TV SHOW: "The Daily Show" with Trevor Noah; "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," "Gad Elmaleh" sketches and "Fawlty Towers."
FAVORITE RADIO SHOW: "Fresh Air with Terry Gross," "All Things Considered," "Morning Edition," "Mosaic," with Alex Nunes, "On Point," "Here and Now," "Wait Wait Don’t Tell Me," and the old "Morning Edition" with Steve Inskeep and Renee Montagne.
FAVORITE GENRE OF MUSIC: Classical music of all eras (contemporary, Romantic, Baroque, Renaissance, Medieval), opera, jazz, French chanson, Italian chanson, and pop/folk or pop/rock such as Leonard Cohen, the Beatles and Cat Stevens.
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Freshly baked walnut bread or baguette with a bit of butter, or very good cheese if available, nuts or delicious chocolate if fresh bread is unavailable.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I USE MOSTLY: Facebook ... although not very effectively.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Respect, honesty, agreeableness, enthusiasm, open-mindedness, cleverness and creativity.
PET PEEVES: People who are unable to apologize (for small or big wrongdoings); arrogant people, and people who abuse their power (little or big); not being able to find that second sock; mad-dangerous-insane-disrespectful-lunatic drivers; ridiculous bureaucratic nonsense; cucumbers wrapped in plastic; plastic waste in general; and people who constantly complain about everything and everyone.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: "My liberty ends where yours begins" ... in short treat others the way you want to be treated.
MY FAVORITE THINGS ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: Beautiful Wilcox Park, Watch Hill, the town forest, having a tea at the Ocean House, the Westerly Library and and the cultural activities in town ... from the Chorus of Westerly and the Westminster Youth String Orchestra to the Granite Theater and the United Theater.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: Laughter, fresh air, pure water, sleep, dreams, music, nature, friends and a good shower.
LITTLE KNOWN FACTS ABOUT ME: I love skiing and used to be very good at it growing up. I am fluent in French and Hebrew. I have studied classical literature Greek and Latin, and have a minor in Italian literature.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: "Don’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good," "When you lose, don’t lose the lesson," and "Remember that not getting what you want is sometimes a wonderful stroke of luck."
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: "Don't quit," "Always have a Plan B," "It's not where you are or who you are with, it is what you make of it," "Live here and now," "Make every minute count," "Open your arms to change, but don’t let go of your values," and "Silence is sometimes the best answer."
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Make sure big corporations and industrial farming stop polluting and destroying the world; create sustainable public transportation everywhere; stop fossil fuels, eradicate poaching; eradicate preventable diseases by making the pharmaceutical industry a public service rather than a for-profit organization; provide affordable or free healthcare for all and free education worldwide; educate the public in the art of sustainability; end the political and socio-economic inequalities between men and women; put an end to wars and fanaticism of all kinds; and separate money from politics once and for all.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: 1. Buy pristine lands all over the world and international waters to make sure they are always accessible to the public and never exploited by big corporations and turn them into protected parks; 2. Combat social injustice, famine and diseases all over the world, then 3) Quit my job to have time to do 1 and 2.
I DRIVE A: Dark gray 2013 Toyota Camry with stickers.
I WISH I DROVE: Nothing.I wish I could use trains/tramways, buses, bikes or walk everywhere. I am not interested in cars whatsoever. I wish I could walk to work and to grocery shopping.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Ingredients for a Greek Salad (olives, feta cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions) and almost always yogurt, garlic, hot sauce and apples or other fruits.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: Greta Thunberg to develop a plan to convince politicians that nature has more value than dollars.
IF I COULD HOST A DINNER PARTY WITH A GROUP OF PEOPLE FROM THE PAST, PRESENT OR FUTURE, I WOULD INVITE: My maternal grandfather, Armand Rosenthal, who died at the hands of the Nazis during the French Resistance, so I could get to know him and hear his story; my maternal grandmother and paternal grandparents; distant family members I am not aware even exist; my future grandchildren and great-grandchildren, great-grand-nieces and great-grand-nephews ... so I could get to know them and give them hugs.
