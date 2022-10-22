NAME: Edith Eglin.
AGE: 86.
OCCUPATION: I'm a smiler. I smile as much as possible.
RESIDENCE: I have spent 84 summers in Watch Hill.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Born in England, raised in Pennsylvania, Florida and New Jersey.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Planning for the celebration of the 150th anniversary of the Watch Hill Chapel in 2025.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Having four children and five grandchildren who all love being with each other.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: A trip to the Azores. I went in 1955 and have wanted to return ever since.
I ALWAYS CARRY: My iPhone and pink lipstick.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: The singing lead in any musical comedy on Broadway.
MY HEROES ARE: Winston Churchill and Sen. Bill Bradley.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: David McCullough.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: Non-fiction books on historical topics between the Medieval era and World War II.
SONGS I LIKE TO HEAR AGAIN AND AGAIN: "Shower the People you Love with Love" by James Taylor and "Night and Day" by Cole Porter.
LAST THREE SONGS I ASKED ALEXA/PANDORA/SPOTIFY TO PLAY: They are not in my Rolodex.
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "Casablanca," "The Poseidon Adventure" and "Gone With the Wind."
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "Jeopardy!" and any of the British mysteries and situation comedies on PBS.
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: WOR and WBLQ.
TOP COMFORT FOODS: Peanut butter; chicken croquettes with gravy.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: No need for them. My busy social life is totally full already.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Humor, honesty and the ability to approach life in a positive fashion.
PET PEEVES: Road rage, pictures on the slant and leaf blowers.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: Patience is a virtue and it increases as you get older.
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: East Beach.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: Doing three crosswords a day.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I have two birth certificates with different birth dates.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: Be nice.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: Don't do anything until you look at the "big picture."
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Support causes which relieve physical and mental pain.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Give Princeton University $25 million, enough to name the football stadium after me.
I DRIVE A: Fire-engine red 1996 Cadillac.
I WISH I DROVE A: 1983 Rolls Royce convertible.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Veuve Clicquot Champagne in case one has a surprise to celebrate.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: Lord Julian Fellowes, the creator of "Gosford Park," "Downton Abbey" and "The Gilded Age."
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
