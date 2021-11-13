AGE: 62.
OCCUPATION: Business owner and operator of Ed French & Son Inc.
RESIDENCE: Westerly.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Ledyard.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Wrapping up the best I can of the 2021 paving season before the weather breaks.
I COPED WITH THE PANDEMIC BY: Being considered an essential worker and able to work.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: A successful business with support and help from my son.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: Seeing all of the U.S. National Parks and traveling abroad.
I ALWAYS CARRY: Cash.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: In the military.
MY HEROES ARE: John Wayne and Clint Eastwood.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: James Patterson.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: None.
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: "American Trilogy" (sung by my brother-in-law), "Pictures" (Kid Rock and Sheryl Crow), and "Blizzard" (Jim Reeves).
LAST THREE SONGS I ASKED ALEXA/PANDORA/SPOTIFY TO PLAY: "Old Town Road" (Billy Ray Cyrus), "Old Blue Chair" (Kenny Chesney), and "Everything is Gonna Be All Right" (Bob Marley).
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "Dances with Wolves," "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly" and "Bourne Legacy."
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "Yellowstone" and "The Blacklist."
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: 97.7
TOP COMFORT FOOD: My wife’s Italian cooking and an occasional Big Mac.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: TikTok.
TRAIT I MOST ADMIRE: A strong work ethic.
PET PEEVES: Not showing up for work.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: Life’s too short, enjoy it while you can.
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: Weekapaug Outlook.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: My dog Maho, my wife, and of course my kids and grandkids.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I like to eat raw hamburger for a snack.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: Save your money.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: “If you don’t want to work, go home.”
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: It would be a whole lot different.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Buy a villa in St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands, and another one in Italy.
I DRIVE A: A gray 2015 Ford F-350.
I WISH I DROVE A: 1955 Chevy.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Iced tea and chocolate.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: My mother-in-law, the late Josephine Cherenzia. She was a wonderful woman. I didn’t have much time to spend with her.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
