AGE: 37.
OCCUPATION: Group executive pastry chef for the Ocean House.
RESIDENCE: Warwick.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Washington, D.C.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Finishing up our holiday activities, including our gingerbread house competition and our gingerbread house workshop. What a great season it’s been. I’m now getting sweet treats ready for our New Year’s Eve celebrations here at Ocean House.
I COPED WITH THE PANDEMIC BY: Exercising. I used my Peloton bike every day.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Working alongside the only female grand chef in the U.S., Barbara Lynch.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: Hiking Machu Picchu
I ALWAYS CARRY/WEAR: My insulin pump. I’m a diabetic pastry chef, ironic right?
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: Doctor or lawyer ... I have Asian parents.
MY HEROES ARE: Jedi.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: I love to read all types of books, but don’t have a favorite author.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: "Think Again" by Adam Grant.
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: "GIRL," "The Bones," "Good as Hell."
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "Star Wars" (that counts as one), "Mulan" (not live action) and "Inception."
FAVORITE TV SHOW: "Schitt’s Creek."
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: "How I Built This," "Work Life," "Armchair Expert."
TOP COMFORT FOOD: My mom’s home cooking.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: Instagram.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Open-minded, integrity, transparent, respectful and passionate.
PET PEEVES: Hypocrites.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: “Life is short. Eat dessert first.” — Jacques Torres
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: The long hours, j/k. It’s the art and creativity behind creating dishes and food for our guests.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: Insulin, literally! And coffee!
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I’ve been a Type 1 diabetic for 24 years.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: “Work hard for what you want. You have to have vision and stick to it, and don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. Love the word no, it will help keep you on your path, as will working in places that you have the ability to learn and grown in. Success won’t be handed to you, and your tools to succeed won’t always be obvious. It is, however, possible to achieve the wildest dreams with incredibly hard work.” — Barbara Lynch
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: Requesting for help and feedback doesn’t signal insecurity. It builds strength and demonstrates that you care more about learning than your ego.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Throw a big party because I’m the ruler of the world!
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Travel!
I DRIVE A: 2018 gray Honda.
I WISH I DROVE A: 2018 Navy Honda.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Kimchi.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: Michelle Obama.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
