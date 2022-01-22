NAME: Donna Sweet.
AGE: A lady never talks. But I will say, I am hanging onto this decade by a thread.
OCCUPATION: Assistant principal, Westerly High School.
RESIDENCE: Narragansett.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: South Providence at first, then CRAAANSTON for the majority of my childhood until I graduated from Cranston East.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: I feel like I am always in the middle of something. Learning never ends! At the moment, I am working on my pickleball game. It’s not pretty, but it sure is fun.
I’VE BEEN COPING WITH THE PANDEMIC BY: Trying to make it better for other people. Whatever burden I can lift for others, I will try. I feel grateful to work with great people and amazing students, so it makes the hard times feel possible. Other than that, I try to stay creative to deal with stress. I have been working on resin art, which is coming along very nicely.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Besides being a proud wife and mom of two awesome humans, completing a Tough Mudder and two marathons were pretty remarkable. None have been easy, but all have been rewarding.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: Visiting all 50 states. I have a little work to do. The Midwest, Hawaii and Alaska are current challenges. I have visited 26 so far.
I ALWAYS CARRY/WEAR: Besides my heart on my sleeve? That would be Carmex flavored Chapstick. They are literally everywhere. My office, my car, my nightstand, my coats, my lunchbox, my beach bag. Endless.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: A teacher. It was never a question, although I started my journey in chemical engineering at URI. Big mistake.
MY HEROES ARE: Anyone who willingly risks her/his life for others or those who hold another person’s life in their care. Soldiers, first responders, doctors, nurses ... average humans doing extraordinary things. Those are true heroes to me.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: John Steinbeck, Judy Blume, Robert Frost.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: "Daring Greatly," by Brene Brown. I love her work. "A Beautiful Constraint," by Adam Morgan and Mark Barden, is a good read, especially in our given situation with COVID. And lots of magazines.
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: "Landslide" by Fleetwood Mac; "Southern Cross" by Crosby, Stills & Nash; Dave Matthews, too many to list. I like a wide range of music.
LAST THREE SONGS I ASKED ALEXA/PANDORA/SPOTIFY TO PLAY: "Wow" by Post Malone; "Run This Town" by Rhianna; "Badboy for Life" by P. Diddy. LOL, my morning commute is all about the hype!
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "The Outsiders," "Goodfellas," "Forrest Gump."
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: I am a Bravo junkie, do not judge me! I love "Seinfeld," "The Office" and MTV's "The Challenge." "Yellowstone" and "Peaky Blinders" were also good binge-worthy picks.
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: My go-to playlist on Spotify is Yacht Rock. Love it.
TOP COMFORT FOOD: One that is shared with people I love. And tacos. Tacos make everything better.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: Professionally would be Twitter. Personally, SnapChat for family, Insta and FB for friends.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Loyalty, honesty, humility, and accountability. I value people who own their choices, say they're sorry when they are wrong and strive to be a better version of themselves. I try to align myself with people who challenge me to be a better version of myself.
PET PEEVES: The word irregardless, drivers who don’t use their blinkers, and people who don’t know how to read a room.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: “I am who I am today because of the choices I made yesterday.” — Eleanor Roosevelt. She has many that I love.
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: Ooh, so many things. Westerly was one of the first places that made me feel like I was “home” as an adult. Wilcox Park is one of the best in the state, the beaches are amazing, restaurants are top-notch. The people, the pride and the community are amazing. I feel fortunate to be back here for my career.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: Seafood, sandy toes and salty air. There is nothing better than boating, fishing and enjoying the Ocean State to its fullest.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: The national anthem always gives me shivers and makes me weepy. A live version? Forget it, I am mush!
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: My mentor teacher in 1996 is always to this day challenging my thinking. When things go right or they go wrong, I can hear her say, “So? Now what?” She taught me to never wallow in your defeats or rest on your laurels. She has been like a mother to me.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: People are either part of the problem or part of the solution, so which are you? How is that working out?
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: I would definitely be asking some questions. A lot of questions, specifically about how I got there. After that, I would just try to make the world a kinder place.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Work on that bucket list. Life is short, live an adventure. I would take my seven best sorority friends on a Mediterranean trip of a lifetime. I would buy my dream beach home, take care of my family, and throw one heck of a party. I’d create a few scholarships in places and for people that mean something to me.
I DRIVE A: Love my silver Subaru. I have had four in my life! A large sunroof is a must.
I WISH I DROVE A: Mini Cooper and/or a Jeep for the fun of it.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Pickles, olives and condiments. The family loves them.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: It would be amazing to meet Oprah Winfrey. I love her vision of life, her accomplishments and her humanitarian contributions.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.