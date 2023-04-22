NAME: Donna Sieczkiewicz.
AGE: 66.
OCCUPATION: Administrative assistant to Chariho Superintendent Gina Picard — I am very fortunate to have worked for three great Chariho superintendents (the other two were John Pini and Barry Ricci) who have always put students first.
RESIDENCE: Westerly.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Born in Quincy, Mass., raised and grew up in Charlestown.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Deciding when to retire!
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Besides being the mother of two girls and a very proud grandmother of six (three boys and three girls), I was most fortunate to have been a foster mother to five very beautiful children who ranged in age from two months to 17 when they were placed with me. The two-month old has remained my daughter for 23 years while three are in a wonderful forever home and the other one is now an adult with her own child. All of these children have overcome great obstacles; some of which we wonder how they survived. They have instilled in me a deeper appreciation for the parents and siblings I was blessed with.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: I really don’t have a bucket list but a trip anywhere with family and friends is on the top of my list.
I ALWAYS CARRY/WEAR: My work badge. Can’t get into a building or even use a copy machine without it!
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: A teacher. I succeeded in getting as far as early childhood/preschool but had to change my plan of finishing my education to support my family.
MY HEROES ARE: All who have served or are currently serving in the Armed Forces and all first responders.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: Nicholas Sparks, Wally Lamb and Kim Holden.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: “I Know This Much is True” and “Bright Side."
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: "Hallelujah" by Chariho Vocal Select, "Tender Years" by John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band, "He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother" by The Hollies.
LAST THREE SONGS I ASKED ALEXA/PANDORA/SPOTIFY TO PLAY: "At This Moment" by Billy Vera & the Beaters, "One More Try" by George Michael, "Who Loves You" by Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons.
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "A Few Good Men," "Good Morning Vietnam," "Forrest Gump."
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "Carol Burnett," "Mary Tyler Moore," "Ally McBeal." (I am definitely showing my age with this answer). I don’t watch TV very often; I would rather read.
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: WBLQ because I am so impressed with how Chris DiPaola took his dream and made it reality and the fact that his family and those who worked with Chris have chosen to continue Chris’ passion. Being surrounded by those who care so much is what makes Westerly a special place to live.
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Homemade mac & cheese.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: I prefer not to use them. I see too much of the damage that is done by nasty, mean things that are posted about others.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Honesty, compassion, loyalty, selflessness, humility.
PET PEEVES: 1. People who do not take responsibility for their actions. 2. Those who use Social Media to spread rumors and lies.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: Chariho Youth Task Force sponsored a campaign promoting “Every Body is Beautiful.” While this may not be a quote, it is a statement that has impacted me the most. Too much emphasis is placed on looks and body image and too little on the good qualities each and every one of us possess. Having a positive body image is essential to a person’s physical and emotional well-being; everyone should feel comfortable in their own skin. Leave it to the youth to teach me this lesson!
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: We have the beauty of the ocean, serenity of the park, outstanding restaurants and great people.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: The wonderful people who surround me each and every day; my beautiful family, great friends and best-ever co-workers who also fit into the category of great friends.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I am one of the very fortunate people who survived a brain aneurysm. I owe my life to Dr. Warren Woodworth (Westerly ENT) and Dr. Christopher Ogilvy (Boston neurosurgeon). Every day is a gift because of these two outstanding physicians.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: With every breath you take, someone just took their last. Stop complaining about life. It has given you much more than what you appreciate.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: Treat others the way you want to be treated.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Make sure that all people, especially children, who rely on others to care for them, are placed where they will be well-cared for and loved. Adequate housing and food insecurity would no longer be a problem.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Pay off bills, help my family and those in need.
I DRIVE A: 2016 Blue Chrysler Town & Country.
I WISH I DROVE A: I am happy with my minivan. With six grandchildren and foster children, I needed a car that could seat at least seven comfortably. It also came in very handy bringing my granddaughter back and forth to college in North Carolina. It is amazing once the seats are stowed how much of her dorm “necessities” we could transport. Much more than what was really needed!
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Milk, eggs and butter.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: My uncle Bobby. I was not fortunate enough to meet him, as he falsified his age and enlisted in the Army in October 1944 at the age of 17. His tank was crossing a bridge that was mined and sadly he died on May 18, 1945, never reaching his 18th birthday. I can’t limit it to one person. I would also invite Teresa Hirsch from Indiana who volunteers for The Faces of Margraten, a group who works tirelessly to put a face to a name of the 8,288 who are buried in the World War II Netherlands American Cemetery in Margraten, Netherlands, and 1,722 who were MIA. It is because of volunteers like Teresa that we were able to learn a great deal about the sacrifices that were made by so many — 109 Boston Tech High School alumni, which included my uncle, died in this war. I would want my entire family there as well so we could thank Bobby for sacrificing his life to provide us with the freedom we tend to take for granted.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
