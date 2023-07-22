NAME: DJ Gadget.
AGE: 34.
OCCUPATION: Professional disc jockey/radio personality/superhero extraordinaire.
RESIDENCE: I live in Uncasville and I love Westerly!
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Taftville, Connecticut.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Just about a billion things … half of which are impossible, and some that could be done in five seconds … the problem being I believe I can accomplish it all.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Connecticut Sun WNBA home game DJ.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: Make an impact, finish a book.
I ALWAYS CARRY/WEAR: Rings.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: I still don’t know, but one job I always wanted was hairdresser. I got lucky because my best friend became a hairdresser … then I wanted to be a auto mechanic, but I married one instead.
MY HEROES ARE: My parents, countless times ....
FAVORITE AUTHORS: Augusten Burroughs.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: Augusten Burroughs' "Dry," Amanda Palmer's "The Art of Asking" and "Wildflowers of New England" (A Timber Press Field Guide).
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: "32 Flavors" by Ani Difranco; "Hurts to Be Human" by P!nk and "Klingande" by Jubel.
LAST THREE SONGS I ASKED ALEXA/PANDORA/SPOTIFY TO PLAY: Dolly Parton, "World on Fire"; Thumpasaurus- Struttin’ (my dance around the house song!) and P!nk's "Trustfall" album.
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "Tank Girl," "What We Do In The Shadows," "Marcel the Shell with Shoes On."
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "That 70s Show," "Futurama."
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: WBLQ! FM 103.1 & Stereo 1230 and WBLQ.net
TOP COMFORT FOOD: Chocolate and peanut butter.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: Facebook & Instagram.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Staying positive and the ability to write music.
PET PEEVES: Being disrespected/dismissed.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: "Do the best you can until you know better. Then when you know better, do better." — Maya Angelou
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: Art. Everything around here truly revolves around art. Our festivals, of course, but our parks are even purposely planted. Our events celebrate artists, our community buys art, hires artists, has galleries. Our appreciation for what may seem “old school” to some harbors the essence of craft … our architecture is really beautiful and we strive to preserve it (usually).
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: Caffeine.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I wear mismatched shoes and mismatched socks … because it’s a reminder to stay fun.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: To love the life you live, you have to live the life you love.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: My advice is to never listen to any advice … not even this one.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: I wish I could teach people the difference between making a living and making a life. I wish we could get rid of money, start forming communities around resources, bring back farming, make every market a farmers market. Make sure that food is quality, not quantity.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Spend all my money helping other people.
I DRIVE A: Lime green Jeep Wrangler.
I WISH I DROVE A: An electric lime green Jeep Wrangler? (My Jeep is literally my dream car.)
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Diet Dr. Pepper and seltzer.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: So many people … my brain immediately goes to people who have passed, people I miss … but no amount of time seems to be enough to quench that void. I could pick world leaders, civil rights leaders, but their vast knowledge and wisdom could never be appreciated in just one dinner. I think the person I’d invite to dinner is my mom. It’s always amazing to slow down and enjoy her company, to remember that she won’t always be around and ask her things I want to know now. To hear how proud she is of me now, to memorize her stories now, and to take tons of pictures now. (I love you mom.)
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.