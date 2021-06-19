AGE: 63.
OCCUPATION: Writer.
RESIDENCE: Connecticut and Rhode Island.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Warren, Michigan ... a suburb of Detroit.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Preparing for Thursday's "Seaside Champagne Soiree" fundraiser for Literacy Volunteers of Washington County at Ocean House when I will join fellow writer Luanne Rice to talk about her novel, "The Shadow Box," and my thriller, "Ruby Falls" (I hear there are a few tickets left!), and editing my third psychological thriller, "Reef Road," a noirish thriller about a writer investigating the murder of her mother’s best friend, and another woman whose husband disappears with their children. All of it plays out in the middle of the pandemic shutdown of 2020.
I COPED WITH THE PAMDEMIC BY: Writing, reading, watching loads of movies and TV shows, and being outdoors in the garden as much as possible.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Raising children!
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: I long to travel the countryside of Normandy again ... imagining myself in a 1960s French new wave film … my comfort place.
I ALWAYS CARRY: Advil! I was plagued with more than thirty years of headaches — mercifully fewer now — but I would not go out the door without it.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: Actress, spy, writer! I had a very clever spy kit as a child that fed all these fantasies. Only two came true, you guess which.
MY HEROES ARE: Queen Elizabeth for her endless and (seemingly) tireless devotion to duty. She is a person who does what is hers to do and makes no fuss about it; Mother Teresa for her will, grit, and force of belief that allowed her to go into the most challenging of worlds in Calcutta — when that was not even her birthplace or native culture — and do what needed to be done to help the most vulnerable, and Helen Keller for taking what life dished out to her — blindness and deafness from an infantile fever — and uncomplainingly turning it into her gift to the world.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: Donna Tartt, Tana French, Nancy Mitford.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: The piles of books on my nightstand threaten to bury me, but at the top, I have "Our Woman in Moscow," by Beatriz Williams, "Haven Point," by Virginia Hume, "The Miracle Collectors," by Joan Luise Hill and Katie Mahon, and "Summertime Guests," by Wendy Francis! All of these authors will come to the Ocean House to talk about these new books this summer.
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: 1. The theme song from "A Man and a Woman," by Francis Lai; 2. "At Last," by Harry Warren, arranged by Riley Hampton, and sung by Etta James; and 3. "I Try," written and performed by Macy Gray.
LAST THREE SONGS I ASKED ALEXA/PANDORA/SPOTIFY TO PLAY: 1. "Mercy, Mercy Me," written and performed by Marvin Gaye; 2. "The Girl from Ipanema," by Antonio Carlos Jobim and sung by Astrud Gilberto; and 3. "Chan Chan" by Compay Segundo and recorded by Buena Vista Social Club.
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: 1. "Les Parapluis de Cherbourg," directed by Jacques Demy; 2. "Doctor Zhivago," directed by David Lean; and 3. "Fanny and Alexander," directed by Ingmar Bergman.
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: 1. "The Crown"; 2. "Downton Abbey"; 3. "Game of Thrones."
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: I listen to any and everything on NPR! I also love the podcast, "Moms Don’t Have Time to Read Books," by Zibby Owens.
TOP COMFORT FOOD: For comfort, nothing beats risotto. Add some saffron, asparagus or truffles and it is heaven.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: Instagram.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Humor and humility.
PET PEEVES: Oh dear, I have been known to get peevish when people grossly underestimate how long things really take — such as how long it takes to get to the airport or drive across town and meet me where I am standing on a street corner ... IN THE RAIN!
FAVORITE QUOTATION: “All shall be well and all shall be well and all manner of things shall be well.” By St. Julian of Norwich … I love this one because I need to be reminded of it.
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: I love our coastline blend of beach and rocks — sometimes stormy and sometimes foggy. When I was a child, I loved the television series, "The Ghost and Mrs. Muir." Because of that show, I always wanted to live in Maine. So, here I am in Watch Hill, which is pretty darned close to everything I dreamed of!
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: Coffee and family ... in no particular order.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I used to tap dance and, when standing around idly, I still find myself practicing time steps.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: "Don’t suffer twice," which was said to me when I was worried about something that hadn’t happened yet. Not sure I’ve lived up to that advice.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: "There is no order of difficulty in a miracle," from "The Course in Miracles," said to people facing huge challenges. Think of it this way: a miracle is a miracle. It is not as if there is a hard one or an easy one for God. It is a miracle and miracles do happen.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Restore small-town-connected living with real Main Streets ... where your friends and neighbors are the shop owners and you know the grocer and the pharmacist and the toy store owner and where members of the community are stakeholders in the community.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD DO IS: Hmmm … see above!
I DRIVE A: 2014 jungle green Mini Cooper Countryman.
I WISH I DROVE A: Well, if we’re fantasizing, I’ll take a 1953 Sunbeam Alpine MK I in alpine blue ... aka the car Grace Kelly drove in "To Catch a Thief."
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Capers and Indian mango pickle.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: Nancy Mitford, writer of fiction and history. I love her books and find her both very bright and very funny. I think she would be a fantastic dinner companion.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
