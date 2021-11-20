AGE: 77.
OCCUPATION: Retired police chief for the town of Stonington.
RESIDENCE: Pawcatuck.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: Born in Newport, moved to Pawcatuck when I was a toddler and my family bought a home on Oak Street in Stonington, where I was raised.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Doing research for the new war veterans memorial which will be placed in front of the Stonington Police Station and preparing the history programs about our section of town which I present to local schools and to the Stonington Historical Society.
I COPED WITH THE PANDEMIC BY: Exercising daily, working on house projects; reseeding the sections of my lawn where grubs attacked and organizing my research papers.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: My marriage to my wife, Marcia, and our daughter, Lora. Also, becoming a police officer for the town of Stonington, being promoted to police chief and attending the FBI Academy.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: A trip to Scotland to visit my brother's wife.
I ALWAYS CARRY/WEAR: My phone, my keys and sweatshirts (a lot now).
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: A machinist like my dad.
MY HEROES ARE: My mother and my father, Beatrice and Samuel Erskine, along with my wife and best friend, Marcia.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: Bob Woodward and Lars Anderson.
BOOKS ON MY NIGHT STAND: "Going to Pot" by Will Bennet and "Leaders of the Pack" by Rob Reischel.
TOP THREE SONGS ON MY PLAYLIST: "Viva La Vida" by Coldplay, "My Way" by Frank Sinatra and "On Eagle's Wings" by Michael Joncas.
FAVORITE THREE MOVIES OF ALL TIME: "The Winds of War," "Deer Hunter" and "Mystic River."
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "Blue Bloods," "Yellowstone" and "Chicago, P.D."
FAVORITE RADIO STATION/SHOWS/PODCAST: WBLQ-Westerly.
TOP COMFORT FOOD: My wife's banana nut bread and ice cream.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: Email and Facebook.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Honesty and loyalty.
PET PEEVES: When people procrastinate and when people don't tell the truth.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: Treat people the way you want to be treated.
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: Friends and neighbors who are friendly and look out for one another, the ocean and beaches we can enjoy, the recreation facilities we can use and the attractions that draw people to our little corner of the world and support our businesses and business owners.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: Trust and faith in the Lord.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I did not want to do any public speaking when I was younger.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: Be honest and respectful to people.
ADVICE I BEST LIKE TO GIVE: Be honest and respectful to people.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Promote unity, peace and love.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY: I would not believe it.
I DRIVE A: 2012 tan GMC Acadia.
I WISH I DROVE: Nothing special.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Milk, fruit, vegetables and yogurt.
IF I COULD INVITE ONE SPECIAL PERSON TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: Frank Turek, former Stonington Community Center director for 38 years. He played a positive part in the lives of many young people at the center, including mine.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
