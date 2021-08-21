AGE: 43.
OCCUPATION: President and managing director of Ocean House Collection.
RESIDENCE: Westerly.
BORN, RAISED & GREW UP IN: I was born in Edmonton Canada, and grew up on Vancouver Island.
RIGHT NOW I’M IN THE MIDDLE OF: Working with our talented staff at Ocean House Collection and looking to recruit additional associates for the months ahead.
I COPED WITH THE PAMDEMIC BY: Working and spending time my wife, Ana Maria, and our son.
MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Having our son, Hayden.
TOP ON MY BUCKET LIST: I’ve checked it off. I’m here in Westerly with my family — a small seaside town similar to the one where I grew up.
I ALWAYS CARRY: My iPhone.
WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: A hockey player.
ONE OF MY HEROES WAS: Wayne Gretzky — he always worked hard, and was great at anticipating where the puck was on the ice.
FAVORITE AUTHORS: Robert Grisham.
BOOK ON MY NIGHT STAND: "Inclusify: The Power of Uniqueness and Belonging to Build Innovative Teams” by Stefanie K. Johnson.
FAVORITE TYPE OF MUSIC: Reggae
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: "Dexter" and "Game of Thrones."
FAVORITE PODCAST: Jim Cramer’s "Mad Money."
FAVORITE FOOD: Seafood.
SOCIAL NETWORKING SITES I MOSTLY USE: LinkedIn.
TRAITS I MOST ADMIRE: Kindness, honesty, and passion.
PET PEEVES: When people don’t tell the truth.
FAVORITE QUOTATION: “The world is a book and those who do not travel read only one page.” — Saint Augustine
MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT OUR LITTLE CORNER OF THE WORLD: This is a great community here, with gracious and kind people.
I CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: My family.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT ME: I started in the hospitality industry at the age of 3. I lived on Vancouver Island in a hotel that my parents built and managed.
BEST ADVICE I EVER RECEIVED: Surround yourself with people better than you.
IF I RULED THE WORLD I WOULD: Make travel accessible to everyone.
IF I WON THE LOTTERY, THE FIRST THING I WOULD: Take my closet friends and family to Greece.
I DRIVE A: Dark blue Range Rover.
ALWAYS IN MY FRIDGE: Pellegrino sparkling water.
IF I COULD INVITE SOME SPECIAL PEOPLE TO JOIN ME FOR DINNER AND CONVERSATION, I WOULD INVITE: Some of the leading chefs from around the world including: Jose Andres, Anne-Sophie Pic, Thomas Keller and Grant Achatz.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
